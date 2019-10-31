Soccer-English League Cup quarter-final draw
English League Cup quarter-final draw: Oxford United v Manchester City
Manchester United v Colchester United Aston Villa v Liverpool
Everton v Leicester City Matches to be played the week commencing Dec. 16
