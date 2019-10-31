International Development News
Development News Edition

Soccer-Barca offered to restructure salaries to pay for Neymar return

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Madrid
  • |
  • Updated: 31-10-2019 15:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-10-2019 15:25 IST
Soccer-Barca offered to restructure salaries to pay for Neymar return
Image Credit: Flickr

Barcelona was so keen to bring Neymar back from Paris St Germain that the players were ready to accept delays to salary payments in order for the club to afford the Brazilian, defender Gerard Pique has revealed. Barca spent the bulk of the last transfer window trying to lure Neymar back from PSG, two years after he left the Catalans for a world record transfer fee of 222 million euros ($248 million).

But the two clubs failed to reach an agreement before September's transfer deadline. The Catalans, who had already signed French forward Antoine Griezmann for 120 million euros and Frenkie de Jong for 75 million, were constricted in their pursuit for Neymar by UEFA's Financial Fair Play regulations.

The rules, designed to prevent the sport's richest owners from crushing their rivals, oblige clubs to be transparent about revenues and broadly balance them against expenditure. They also include a limit on the losses clubs can incur. "We told (club president Josep Maria) Bartomeu that if it was necessary to delay payments in our contracts to meet Financial Fair Play regulations and sign Neymar we would do it," Pique told Spanish radio station Cadena Ser on Thursday.

"We were ready to adjust our contracts. We weren't going to contribute money, but we were going to make things easier by allowing some payments to be made in the second or third year instead of the first." The Brazilian sat out the start of the season while he waited for the transfer saga to end but returned to the team in September, scoring four goals in five Ligue 1 appearances.

He is currently sidelined with a groin injury sustained on international duty with Brazil. ($1 = 0.8957 euros)

Also Read: Injured Neymar misses Brazil friendlies

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Yes Bank stock zooms over 38 pc on USD 1.2 bn investment buzz

Easy Fire: Evacuation orders, road closures in Simi Valley

S S Khandare appointed police head of Union Territory of Ladakh; Umang Narula made advisor to Ladakh's Lt Governor.

Rating agencies downgrade Vodafone-Idea, Bharti Airtel after SC ruling on AGR

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-UK minister: all sides in Hong Kong must respect autonomy, rule of law

Hong Kong should seek ways to de-escalate tensions and find a political resolution to its crisis, Britains foreign minister Dominic Raab said on Thursday, calling on both protesters and authorities in the city to show restraint.Hong Kong ha...

This T20 series is Bangladesh's best chance to beat India: Laxman

Bangladesh have a huge opportunity to upset formidable India in their den due to the depth in their batting, former India batsman VVS Laxman said on Thursday as the teams gear up for Twenty20 series, beginning Sunday. The series-opener will...

Comic Con Bengaluru to host global, Indian comic illustrators

Be it Warwick Johnson-Cadwell, the creator of Samurai Jack and Tank Girl, or Alicia Souza and Sailesh Gopalan, who draw relatable desi comic strips, the eighth edition of Bengaluru Comic Con will have it all for comic lovers. With a line-up...

Carbon emissions from tropical forest loss underestimated, scientists say

By Michael Taylor KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 31 Thomson Reuters Foundation - The amount of planet-warming carbon emitted by the worlds lost tropical forests has been under-reported as estimates failed to take into account the longer-term effects of ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019