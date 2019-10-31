The following are the top/expected stories at 1710 hours:

EXPECTED STORIES: *Report of Indian Super League match between Mumabi FC and Odisha FC in Mumbai.

*Updated report of Saarlorlux Open super tour 100 badminton tournament. *An updated report of Olympic Test Event for Boxing in Tokyo.

*A copy from Rohit Sharma's press conference. *Other stories related to Bangladesh tour of India.

STORIES ON THE WIRE:

SPO-TENDULKAR-INTERVIEW

D/N Test good move as long as dew isn't a factor: Tendulkar (Eds: A PTI EXCLUSIVE)

By Kushan Sarkar New Delhi, Oct 31 (PTI) India's first ever Day/Night Test will be a success only if the dew factor is countered effectively at the Eden Gardens, says the iconic Sachin Tendulkar, apprehensive that wet conditions might severely hamper pacers and spinners alike.

SPO-HOCK-IND

Olympic Qualifiers: Indian men face lowly Russia, tough battle against USA awaits women By Saumojyoti S Choudhury

Bhubaneswar, Oct 31 (PTI) The Indian men's hockey team will have to guard against complacency when it takes on lower-ranked Russia, while a tricky contest awaits their female counterparts against USA in the two-legged Olympic qualifiers here on Friday.

SPO-SHAKIB-ASHRAFUL Shakib's mistake is shock to system: Ashraful

Dhaka, Oct 31 (PTI) Former Bangladesh captain Mohammad Ashraful on Thursday said the ban on Shakib Al Hasan for failing to report corrupt approaches is a shock to the system and suggested that the top all-rounder be shielded from news on him to help his comeback.

SPO-MAXWELL Maxwell takes break from cricket due to mental health issues

Melbourne, Oct 31 (PTI) Australian cricketer Glenn Maxwell on Thursday went on a "short" break from cricket due to mental health issues and will be replaced by D'Arcy Short in the national Twenty20 squad.

SPO-DRAVID-CONFLICT Conflict of Interest: BCCI ethics officer asks Dravid to depose on November 12

By Bharat Sharma New Delhi, Oct 31 (PTI) BCCI ethics officer D K Jain has asked Indian cricket great Rahul Dravid to appear in person for the second time, on November 12, for "further submissions and clarifications" on the conflict of interest allegations levelled against him.

SPO-BOX-MARYKOM-OLYMPICS

IOC names Mary Kom in boxing's athlete ambassadors group for 2020 Olympics New Delhi, Oct 31 (PTI) Six-time world champion M C Mary Kom has been included in a 10-strong athlete ambassadors group to represent boxers in the build-up to next year's Tokyo Olympic Games by the IOC's Task Force for the sport, adding to the iconic pugilist's innumerable achievements.

SPO-BOX-OLY-TEST

Shiva Thapa, Pooja Rani clinch gold at Olympic Test event for boxing Tokyo, Oct 31 (PTI) Shiva Thapa (63kg) and Pooja Rani (75kg) clinched gold medals, while Ashish (69kg) settled for a silver, ending India's brilliant campaign at the Olympic Test Event for Boxing here on Thursday.

SPO-PAK-LANKA

PCB hopes to host full-strength Sri Lanka for Test series Karachi, Oct 31 (PTI) The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is hoping that Sri Lanka's top players, who opted out of the recent limited overs series, will not shun the upcoming two-match Test series.

SPO-BAD-IND

Lakshya, Mithun, Rahul enter pre-quarterfinals at SaarLorLux Open Saarbrucken (Germany), Oct 31 (PTI) Rising Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen staved off a stiff challenge from Finland's Eetu Heino, progressing to the men's singles pre-quarterfinals at the SaarLorLux Open Super Tour 100 here.

SPO-LAXMAN

This T20 series is Bangladesh's best chance to beat India: Laxman Mumbai, Oct 31 (PTI) Bangladesh have a huge opportunity to upset formidable India in their den due to "depth in their batting", former India batsman VVS Laxman said on Thursday as the teams gear up for the Twenty20 series, beginning Sunday.

SPO-DEODHAR

Deodhar Trophy: Gaikwad, Aparajith guide India B to 108-run win over India A Ranchi, Oct 31 (PTI) Ruturaj Gaikwad and Baba Aparajith smashed centuries to power India B to a dominating 108-run win over India A in the opening One-dayer of the Deodhar Trophy, here on Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)