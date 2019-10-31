International Development News
Development News Edition

Eoin Morgan to decide cricketing future after T20I World Cup

England's limited-overs skipper Eoin Morgan said that he wants to play the ICC T20I World Cup 2020 and then take a call on his cricketing future.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Dubai
  • |
  • Updated: 31-10-2019 17:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-10-2019 17:31 IST
Eoin Morgan to decide cricketing future after T20I World Cup
Eoin Morgan. Image Credit: ANI

England's limited-overs skipper Eoin Morgan said that he wants to play the ICC T20I World Cup 2020 and then take a call on his cricketing future. "I don't want to let anyone down. I want to drive through the World Cup in Australia and then make a call after that. I won't say I'll be finished after the next World Cup, as I'd be afraid I'll only creep over the line and maybe fall off," International Cricket Council (ICC) quoted Morgan as saying.

Morgan will captain the team in the shortest format World Cup which is scheduled to play in Australia next year. "We have a special group of players at the moment. I feel very lucky to lead that group, and I think we can do something even more special down the line," he added.

The 33-year-old led England to their first-ever ICC World Cup title in July this year after defeating New Zealand in the thrilling final as the winner was decided on the boundary count rule. Both the 50-overs and super over were tied after which England emerged as the winner as they scored more boundaries then Kiwis.

Talking about the preparation of T20I World Cup, Morgan said those players will be picked who will win matches for the side. "We'll pick teams that we feel are good enough to win the games, but also we need to look at these guys. There's no use selecting them and then not picking them in the XI," Morgan said.

"We'll see that in the series. The majority of the guys will definitely get games and exposure to find more out about them," he added. England have included Pat Brown, the 21-year-old Worcestershire pacer and Test sensation Sam Curran in their T20I squad that will play against New Zealand in the five-match series.

"There aren't a lot of places up for grabs in our best eleven, and probably our final 15, for 12 months down the line at the T20 World Cup," Morgan said. "But we're not only building for 12 months down the line, but the following World Cup as well. I think we're in a reasonably strong position. We'll look to build our best eleven and 15 for every series leading in, to fine-tune roles and have absolute clarity in what we're trying to do as a team," he added.

England will play their first T20I against New Zealand at Christchurch on November 1. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Yes Bank stock zooms over 38 pc on USD 1.2 bn investment buzz

South Africa: Light earthquake shakes Durban, nearby cities of KwaZulu-Natal

Easy Fire: Evacuation orders, road closures in Simi Valley

S S Khandare appointed police head of Union Territory of Ladakh; Umang Narula made advisor to Ladakh's Lt Governor.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Massive mining waste dams could pose deadly risks, say investors

A global inquiry into how mining companies store billions of tonnes of waste in huge dams, launched after a collapse in Brazil killed hundreds, shows about a tenth of the structures have had stability issues, investors said on Thursday.The ...

UPDATE 1-U.S. forces seen near Turkish border for patrol in northeast Syria -witness, SDF source

U.S. forces in armored vehicles were seen on Thursday near the Syria-Turkey border in a part of northeastern Syria where they had not been observed since the United States announced a decision to withdraw from the area, a witness said.A mil...

Eastern members breached EU law by refusing refugees: court advisor

Brussels, Oct 31, 2019 AFP The Czech Republic, Hungary and Poland likely broke EU law by refusing to take in asylum-seekers at the height of the refugee crisis in 2015, the top EU courts legal advisor said Thursday. The opinion issued by t...

With rise in pollution level, demand for air purifiers goes up in Delhi

As the national capital continued to reel under heavy pollution for the third consecutive day, triggering health concerns among residents, the demand for air purifiers has shot up in the market, according to sellers. Delhis air quality rema...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019