"Will take steps necessary for safety of players, spectators...": BCCI VP Shukla on alleged terror threat to T20 WC

Following media reports of an alleged terror threat received by the Cricket West Indies (CWI), the host nation of the ICC T20 World Cup, along with the USA this year, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) vice-president Rajeev Shukla said that the board will "take every step necessary" for the safety of its players and spectators. Following reports that stated that Cricket West Indies had received an alleged terror threat to the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, the International Cricket Council responded on Monday that they have taken steps to mitigate any risks associated with the hosting of the marquee event.

Speaking to ANI, Shukla said, "As far as threat is concerned, the responsibility of security lies with the security agencies of the country that is hosting the game. Every precaution will be taken. We will take whatever steps are necessary for the safety of the players and spectators." The T20 World Cup will start on June 1 and will be played in Venues in the USA and the Caribbean.

"We work closely with authorities in the host countries and cities, and continually monitor and evaluate the global landscape to ensure appropriate plans are in place to mitigate any risks identified to our event," the ICC said in an official statement after reports of a terror threat on the tournament emerged. The Cricket West Indies also spoke about the terror threats.

"We want to assure all stakeholders that the safety and security of everyone at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup is our number one priority and we have a comprehensive and robust security plan in place," Cricket West Indies said. Coming to the mega event, India will begin their World Cup campaign against Ireland on June 5, 2024, at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York, followed by the marquee clash against Pakistan on June 9, 2024, at the same venue. India will then play the USA and Canada on June 12 and 15, respectively.

India are placed in Group A of the tournament alongside arch-rivals Pakistan, Ireland, Canada and co-hosts USA. Their campaign begins on 5 June against Ireland at the newly-constructed Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York before they take on Pakistan in one of the most awaited matches of the upcoming T20 World Cup. Squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Hardik Pandya (Vice Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Siraj.

Reserves: Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Khaleel Ahmed and Avesh Khan. (ANI)

