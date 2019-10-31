REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 2 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning. TOP STORIES

RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-ENG-ZAF/PREVIEW England need to hit the heights again to overcome Springboks

TOKYO - England will rightly be favourites to win Saturday's World Cup final after dethroning the All Blacks last weekend but they are likely to have to pull another big performance out of the bag to prevent South Africa from securing a third crown. SOCCER-FIFA/

FIFA promises more transparency in ethics, disciplinary decisions ZURICH - FIFA has promised to publish more details and give clearer explanations when announcing verdicts in disciplinary and ethics cases, the global soccer body said on Thursday.

BASKETBALL-NBA-GSW/ Warriors' Curry breaks left hand in fall

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry suffered a broken left hand on Wednesday, the NBA team announced, marking the latest setback in a tough start to the new season for the franchise. UPCOMING

RUGBY RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-ENG-ZAF/PREVIEW (PIX)

Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - Final - Profile of England coach Eddie Jones Profile of England coach Eddie Jones ahead of the World Cup final

31 Oct 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-ENG-ZAF/PREVIEW (TV)

Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - Final - South Africa news conference and training South Africa make final preparations for Rugby World Cup final against England in Yokohama.

1 Nov 21:30 ET / 01:30 GMT RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-ENG-ZAF/PREVIEW (TV)

Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - England news conference and training England make final preparations for Rugby World Cup final against South Africa in Yokohama.

1 Nov 21:30 ET / 01:30 GMT RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-NZL-WAL/ (PIX) (TV)

Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - Bronze Final - New Zealand v Wales New Zealand face Wales in the Rugby World Cup Bronze Final at the Tokyo Stadium.

1 Nov 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-ENG-ZAF/PREVIEW

Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - How the Rainbow Nation is boosting the Boks South Africa captain Siya Kolisi could become the first player of colour to lift the Rugby World Cup trophy in Saturday's final against England as the Springboks draw strength from their Rainbow Nation.

1 Nov 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT SOCCER

SOCCER-CANADA/CPL Soccer-Stars shine on Canadian Premier League

The Canadian Premier League (CPL) will cap its inaugural season on Saturday with either the Hamilton Forge or Calgary Cavalry hoisting the North Star Shield, the Maple and crystal constructed holy grail of Canadian soccer. 31 Oct 12:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

SOCCER-SPAIN-GET-GCF/ Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Getafe v Granada

Granada visit Getafe knowing victory will take them top of La Liga. 31 Oct 15:00 ET / 19:00 GMT

SOCCER-ITALY-MIL-SPA/REPORT Soccer - Italy - Serie A - AC Milan v SPAL

AC Milan host SPAL in a Serie A match 31 Oct 16:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-BOU-MUN/PREVIEW (TV) Soccer - England - Premier League - Manchester United news conference

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer holds a news conference ahead of his team's Premier League match away to Bournemouth. 1 Nov 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-MCI-SOU/PREVIEW (TV) Soccer - England - Premier League - Manchester City news conference

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola speaks to the media ahead of his team's match against Southampton. 1 Nov 09:30 ET / 13:30 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-AVA-LIV/PREVIEW (TV) Soccer - England - Premier League - Liverpool news conference

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp speaks to the media ahead of his side's Premier League match against Aston Villa. 1 Nov 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

MOTOR RACING MOTOR-F1-USA/ (PIX) (TV)

Motor racing - Formula One - United States Grand Prix - Media Day Formula One drivers meet the media ahead of the United States Grand Prix in Austin, Texas.

31 Oct 13:00 ET / 17:00 GMT CRICKET

CRICKET-T20-NZL-ENG/ Cricket - New Zealand v England Twenty20 international

New Zealand face England at Hagley Oval in Christchurch in the first of five Twenty20 internationals. 1 Nov 21:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

OLYMPICS OLYMPICS-2020/ (PIX) (TV)

Olympics-Tokyo 2020 Four-Party Representative Meeting Four-Party Representative Meeting, comprising representatives of the International Olympic Committee, the Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee, the Tokyo Metropolitan Government and the Government of Japan, will be held to discuss various issues, including the marathon.

1 Nov 23:00 ET / 03:00 GMT OLYMPICS-2020/NEWSER (TV)

Olympics-Tokyo 2020 Coordination Commission news conference John Coates and other members of the IOC's Coordination Commission for Tokyo 2020 give a news conference following meetings with Games organisers in the Japanese capital. The location and timing of the marathon at Tokyo 2020 is expected to dominate the agenda.

That news conference will be followed by another from Tokyo 2020 on heat countermeasures and water quality. 1 Nov 01:30 ET / 05:30 GMT

GOLF GOLF-SHANGHAI/

GOLF - WGC-HSBC Champions Reigning champion Xander Schauffele will join Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson, Rory McIlroy and Justin Rose in Shanghai.

Nov 1 GOLF-BERMUDA/

Golf - PGA Tour: Bermuda Championship second round Second-round coverage of the PGA Tour event at Port Royal in Southampton, Bermuda.

Nov 1 CRICKET

CRICKET-T20-AUS-LKA/ Cricket - Australia v Sri Lanka - Third T20

Australia v Sri Lanka - Third T20 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground Nov 1

HORSE RACING HORSERACING-BREEDERS/

Horse racing - Breeders' Cup Santa Anita Park hosts the Breeders' Cup.

Nov 1 TENNIS

TENNIS-WTAFINALS/ (PIX) (TV) Tennis - WTA Tour Finals

Day six of the WTA Tour Finals in Shenzhen features two round robin singles matches. 1 Nov 06:30 ET / 10:30 GMT

TENNIS-PARIS/ (PIX) (TV) Tennis - ATP 1000 - Paris Masters

Action from the quarter-finals of the Paris Masters - an ATP World Tour Masters 1000 event. 1 Nov 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)