International Development News
Development News Edition

Arsenal's Granit Xhaka breaks silence over row with fans

Arsenal skipper Granit Xhaka has finally broken his silence over the scenes that were witnessed during the team's match against Crystal Palace in the ongoing Premier League.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 01-11-2019 09:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-11-2019 09:15 IST
Arsenal's Granit Xhaka breaks silence over row with fans
Arsenal's Granit Xhaka reacting after being substituted against Crystal Palace . Image Credit: ANI

Arsenal skipper Granit Xhaka has finally broken his silence over the scenes that were witnessed during the team's match against Crystal Palace in the ongoing Premier League. The side's coach Unai Emery had substituted Xhaka in the later stage of the match, and this did not go down well with the player as he offered an angry reaction.

He went on to rip his shirt and marched straight to the dressing room. Xhaka was also seen using cuss words and directed them towards the crowd. His actions have been widely criticised and breaking his silence over the row, the player has finally released a statement on Twitter.

Arsenal shared Xhaka's statement on their Twitter account and captioned the post as "The following is a message from Granit Xhaka". In his statement, Xhaka said: "After taking some time to reflect on what happened on Sunday afternoon, I would like to give you an explanation rather than just a quick response. The scenes that took place around my substitution have moved me deeply. I love this club and have always given 100 per cent on and off the pitch".

The skipper also went on to reveal that he has been getting harsh responses from people on all platforms. The player said that messages like 'kill you wife' and 'we will break your legs' have been sent to him. "My feeling of not being understood by fans, and repeated abusive comments at matches and on social media over the last weeks and months have hurt me deeply. People have said things like 'We will break your legs,' 'kill your wife' and 'wish that your daughter gets cancer'. That has stirred me up and I reached the boiling point when I felt the rejection in the stadium on Sunday," Xhaka said.

"In this situation I let myself be carried away and reacted in a way that disrespected the group of fans that support our club, our team and myself with positive energy. That has not been my intention and I am sorry if it's what people thought," he added. Xhaka did not take the field in Arsenal's match against Liverpool in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday. The Gunners went on to lose the match against Liverpool on penalties.

Xhaka concluded his statement by saying that he wishes to get back to a place of mutual respect. "My wish is that we get back to a place of mutual respect, remembering why we fell in love with the game in the first place. Let's move positively forward together," Xhaka said.

Arsenal will next take on Wolves in the Premier League on Sunday, November 3. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa: Light earthquake shakes Durban, nearby cities of KwaZulu-Natal

Yes Bank stock zooms over 38 pc on USD 1.2 bn investment buzz

CBDT extends deadline for filing of all types of income tax returns to Nov 30 in the UTs of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh

Dhanlaxmi Bank Q2 net profit nearly doubles to Rs 22cr

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

No talks between BJP, Shiv Sena yet on government formation:

No talks between BJP, Shiv Sena yet on government formationRaut....

Soccer-Liverpool's Alexander-Arnold eyes captain's armband

Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold has already played in two Champions League finals and is set to make his 100th appearance for the club on Saturday and the 21-year-old now has his sights set on the captains armband. I am not shy ...

Council reverts decision; HS exam in separate answer scripts

Revoking its earlier decision to combine question papers and answer scripts in the plus two board examinations from 2020, the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education has decided to revert to the old system of providing separate an...

Germany, India linked by 'very close ties': Merkel at Rashtrapati Bhawan

German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Friday said her country and India are linked by very close ties. The leader made the remarks after being accorded a ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhawan in the national capital on Friday. Merkel was ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019