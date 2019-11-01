REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET
Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 2 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning. TOP STORIES
RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-NZL-WAL/ New Zealand take third place with six-try win over Wales
The All Blacks bid farewell to coach Steve Hansen and captain Kieran Read with a 40-17 victory over Wales at Tokyo Stadium on Friday, claiming the one World Cup prize that no team sets out to win -- third place. GOLF-SHANGHAI/
Fitzpatrick leads McIlroy by one at halfway in Shanghai Matthew Fitzpatrick earned a one-stroke halfway lead over Rory McIlroy at the WGC-HSBC Champions in Shanghai on Friday while home hope and overnight leader Li Haotong slipped three shots off the pace.
SOCCER-ENGLAND-BOU-MUN/PREVIEW Martial key to unlocking Rashford's goalscoring touch, says Solskjaer
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has credited Anthony Martial with helping fellow forward Marcus Rashford to rediscover his goalscoring form and confidence in recent matches. UPCOMING
CYCLING CYCLING-BRITAIN/BIKE (PIX)
Cycling - Interview with developers of British track bike Interview with the team behind the new Lotus-Hope bike that will be used by the British team at next year's Tokyo Olympics
1 Nov 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT SOCCER
SOCCER-FRANCE-DIJ-PSG/REPORT (PIX) Soccer France - Ligue 1 - Dijon vs Paris St Germain - Ligue 1 wrap
Dijon host Paris Saint Germain in Ligue 1 1 Nov 15:45 ET / 19:45 GMT
SOCCER-ENGLAND-BOU-MUN/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - England - Premier League - AFC Bournemouth v Manchester United
AFC Bournemouth play Manchester United in the Premier League. 2 Nov 08:30 ET / 12:30 GMT
SOCCER-SWEDEN/ Soccer - Swedish title race goes down to the wire
The winner of Sweden's top-flight Allsvenskan is set to be decided in the final round of games with Stockholm clubs Djurgardens IF and Hammarby and Malmo FF fighting it out on the final day. Djurgarden only need a draw away to Norrkoping to take the Lennart Johnsson trophy, while Hammarby host Hacken and Malmo travel to Orebro. 2 Nov 08:30 ET / 12:30 GMT
TENNIS TENNIS-WTAFINALS/ (PIX) (TV)
Tennis - WTA Tour Finals Day seven of the WTA Tour Finals in Shenzhen features the two semi-finals.
2 Nov 06:30 ET / 10:30 GMT TENNIS-PARIS/ (PIX) (TV)
Tennis - ATP 1000 - Paris Masters Action from the semi-finals of the Paris Masters - an ATP World Tour Masters 1000 event.
2 Nov 06:45 ET / 10:45 GMT HORSE RACING
HORSERACING-BREEDERS/ Horse racing - Breeders' Cup
Santa Anita Park hosts the Breeders' Cup. Nov 2
GOLF GOLF-BERMUDA/
Golf - PGA Tour: Bermuda Championship third round Third-round coverage from Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton, Bermuda
Nov 2 GOLF-SHANGHAI/
GOLF - WGC-HSBC Champions Reigning champion Xander Schauffele will join Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson, Rory McIlroy and Justin Rose in Shanghai.
Nov 2 MOTOR RACING
MOTOR-F1-USA/ (PIX) (TV) Motor racing - Formula One - United States Grand Prix - Practice
Action from the first two practice sessions ahead of the United States Grand Prix. 1 Nov 12:00 ET / 16:00
GMTMOTOR-MOTOGP-MALAYSIA/ (TV) Motorcycling - MotoGP - Malaysian Grand Prix - Qualifying
Qualifying for the Malaysian Grand Prix - the 18th race of the MotoGP season. 2 Nov 03:00 ET / 07:00 GMT
RUGBY RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-ENG-ZAF/ (PIX) (TV)
Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - Final Yokohama hosts the Rugby World Cup final between England and South Africa.
2 Nov 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT
