REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET

RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-NZL-WAL/ New Zealand take third place with six-try win over Wales

The All Blacks bid farewell to coach Steve Hansen and captain Kieran Read with a 40-17 victory over Wales at Tokyo Stadium on Friday, claiming the one World Cup prize that no team sets out to win -- third place. GOLF-SHANGHAI/

Fitzpatrick leads McIlroy by one at halfway in Shanghai Matthew Fitzpatrick earned a one-stroke halfway lead over Rory McIlroy at the WGC-HSBC Champions in Shanghai on Friday while home hope and overnight leader Li Haotong slipped three shots off the pace.

SOCCER-ENGLAND-BOU-MUN/PREVIEW Martial key to unlocking Rashford's goalscoring touch, says Solskjaer

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has credited Anthony Martial with helping fellow forward Marcus Rashford to rediscover his goalscoring form and confidence in recent matches. UPCOMING

