UPDATE 1-Tennis-Brutal Djokovic thrashes woeful Tsitsipas in Paris

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Paris
  • |
  Updated: 01-11-2019 22:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-11-2019 22:21 IST
Novak Djokovic destroyed a woeful Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-1 6-2 to book his place in the semi-finals of the Paris Masters on Friday. The Serb, who will be supplanted as world number one by Rafael Nadal on Monday, showed no signs of the cold that bothered him in his first two rounds as he produced a brilliant display that lasted less than an hour.

He will next face Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov, whose solid run at Bercy continued when he saw off Chile's Cristian Garin 6-2 7-5. Djokovic, a 16-time grand slam champion, raced through the first set and came close to handing Greek seventh seed Tsitsipas a bagel as he set up three set points at 5-0.

Tsitsipas saved them but then surrendered the set with some awful shots. After securing an early break in the second set, Djokovic did not look back as he avenged his quarter-final loss to the Greek in the quarter-finals of the Shanghai Masters this year.

Earlier Dimitrov, who had been struggling since being beaten in the U.S. Open semi-final in September, overcame a second-set wobble to reach the last four. Dimitrov made a quick start as he broke Garin in his first service game. The Bulgarian bagged the opening set with another break in the eighth game as nerves got the better of Garin who was contesting his first Master's quarter-final.

Dimitrov moved 2-0 up in the second set but Garin hit back with his first break of the match to level for 2-2 and he stole the 28-year-old's serve again to lead 5-4. Dimitrov, however, broke straight back and wrapped it up on Garin's serve on his first match point.

Later on Friday, France's Gael Monfils will snatch the remaining ticket for the season-ending ATP Finals if he beats Canadian Denis Shapovalov. Should he fail, Italian Matteo Berrettini, who was eliminated in the second round here, will earn the spot for the Nov. 10-17 event at the O2 in London.

Rafael Nadal takes on local favorite Jo-Wilfried Tsonga in the last match of the day.

