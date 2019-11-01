Report: Mets manager search down to Beltran, Perez

International Development News
The New York Mets have narrowed their search for a manager down to Carlos Beltran or Eduardo Perez, according to a mlb.com report Friday. A separate MLB Network report earlier Friday said that Twins bench coach Derek Shelton had been a candidate.

Neither Beltran nor Perez has major league managerial experience. Beltran's 20-year playing career ended in 2017. The 42-year old played seven of those seasons with the Mets. The nine-time All-Star was a career .279 hitter with 435 home runs and 1,587 RBIs. Perez, 50, played 13 seasons with six teams but never played for the Mets. Perez has worked two separate stints as an ESPN MLB analyst, the most recent beginning in 2014. He does have managerial experience outside of MLB in winter ball and in 2013 with the Columbia team at the World Baseball Classic.

The Mets, Pittsburgh Pirates and San Francisco Giants still have not filled their manager vacancies. The Los Angeles Angels, Philadelphia Phillies, Chicago Cubs, Kansas City Royals and San Diego Padres all have named new managers since the end of the regular season.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

