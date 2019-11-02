International Development News
Mets hire Beltran as manager

The New York Mets hired Carlos Beltran on Friday to be the 22nd manager in franchise history. Beltran, who has no major league managerial experience, replaces Mickey Callaway.

"Congratulations to Carlos," Mets chief operating officer Jeff Wilpon said in a statement released by the team. "We are thrilled, as we know our passionate fans will be, to have him back in the family. Thanks to Brodie (Van Wagenen, the general manager) and the entire baseball operations staff on this expansive, diverse and collaborative managerial search process." Beltran, 42, spent parts of seven of his 20 major league seasons with the Mets. The nine-time All-Star was a career .279 hitter with 435 home runs and 1,587 RBIs.

Beltran retired after helping the Houston Astros win the 2017 World Series and has served as a special advisor to New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman since late 2018. The Mets reportedly also were considering Eduardo Perez for the manager's position.

Perez, 50, has worked two separate stints as an ESPN MLB analyst, the most recent beginning in 2014. Callaway guided the Mets to an 86-76 record in 2019, resulting in a third-place finish in the National League East. The 44-year-old produced a 163-161 mark in two seasons after replacing Terry Collins as manager.

The Pittsburgh Pirates and San Francisco Giants still have not filled their managerial vacancies. The Mets joined the Los Angeles Angels, Philadelphia Phillies, Chicago Cubs, Kansas City Royals and San Diego Padres in naming new managers since the end of the regular season.

