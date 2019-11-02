International Development News
Development News Edition

Perron's latest OT goal boosts Blues past Blue Jackets

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 02-11-2019 10:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-11-2019 10:03 IST
Perron's latest OT goal boosts Blues past Blue Jackets
Image Credit: Wikipedia

David Perron scored eight seconds after the opening faceoff of overtime, lifting the St. Louis Blues to a 4-3 victory over the visiting Columbus Blue Jackets on Friday night. Perron's second overtime winner in the past three games gave the Blues their fifth victory in the past six games.

The Blue Jackets are winless (0-2-1) in their past three games. With the Blues opening overtime on a power play, Ryan O'Reilly won the faceoff and got the puck to Alex Pietrangelo, who skated with the puck into the Columbus zone. Pietrangelo sent a cross-ice pass to Perron, who fired in a shot from the right circle just as the power play expired.

Brayden Schenn, Oskar Sundqvist and Robert Thomas also scored for the Blues, who rallied from a 3-1 deficit to force overtime. Schenn has 10 goals in 14 games this season after failing to score his 10th goal until Feb. 7 last season. Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington stopped 27 of 30 shots in his sixth consecutive start.

Pierre-Luc Dubois, Oliver Bjorkstrand and Sonny Milano scored for the Blue Jackets. Rookie goaltender Elvis Merzlikins made 23 saves in the third start of his NHL career. The Blues struck first when Thomas broke to the net and converted Tyler Bozak's spinning setup with just under six minutes left in the first period.

The Blue Jackets countered with their reconfigured No. 1 scoring line. Dubois deflected Gustav Nyquist's lead pass past Binnington to tie the game with just six seconds left in the opening period. The Blue Jackets took a 3-1 lead in the second period. First Milano converted a weakside rebound from a tough angle at 5:41, then Bjorkstrand fired home a power-play goal from the left circle about five minutes later.

The Blues scored twice within 26 seconds in the second period to tie the game 3-3. Schenn scored from the high slot off a power-play rush at 12:07. With the teams back at even strength, Sundqvist scored a second-effort goal from point-blank range, trying again after his first shot was blocked.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

COAI ignores member Jio's protest; seeks waiver of all past statutory dues for Airtel, Voda-Idea

Secure your WhatsApp messages with fingerprint lock: Here's how to enable it

Voda-Idea stock surges 23 pc as company clears the air on exiting Indian market

Robert Zane is still father-figure to Rachel aka Meghan Markle, off-screen as well

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Former K'taka minister Vaijanath Patil passes way

Former Karnataka Minister Vaijnath Patil passed away at a private hospital here on Saturday at the age of 81. Patil was suffering from prolonged illness and was admitted to Fortis hospital in Bengaluru for the treatment.As the president of ...

Mamata wishes Shah Rukh Khan on his birthday

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday wished Bollywood Superstar Shah Rukh Khan on his 54th birthday and said the state was proud to have him, as its brand ambassador. She wished Khan good health and success and prayed that...

Barnes' late put-back gives Kings first win

Harrison Barnes scored on a putback with 2.9 seconds left to lift the Sacramento Kings to a 102-101 home win over the Utah Jazz on Friday night for their first victory of the season. Nemanja Bjelica launched a corner 3-pointer with less tha...

Lakers ride James' triple-double to win over Mavs

LeBron James had 39 points, 16 assists and 12 rebounds, and the Los Angeles Lakers rallied to defeat the host Dallas Mavericks 119-110 in overtime Friday night. James, who also had four steals, connected on 13 of 23 shots from the floor, in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019