This indeed is emergency, Ashwin on Delhi's 'scary' air quality

India bowler Ravichandran Ashwin expressed concern about air pollution in the national capital saying 'this indeed is emergency'. Ashwin took to Twitter and wrote: "The quality of air in Delhi is really scary, the oxygen we breathe is the basic requisite for mankind on this planet. This indeed is emergency. #AirQualityIndex #pollution."

The Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority on Friday declared a public health emergency as the air pollution levels in Delhi-NCR crossed "hazardous" category. The Delhi government has announced the closure of schools till November 5 due to rising pollution levels. India is scheduled to play a T20I against Bangladesh on November 3 here.

During the practice sessions, Bangladesh players opted to train with masks at the Arun Jaitley stadium on Friday and Saturday. (ANI)

