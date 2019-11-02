International Development News
Cricket-England's Denly out of New Zealand T20 series with ankle injury

England batsman Joe Denly has been ruled out of the remainder of the Twenty20 international series against New Zealand after damaging ligaments in his right ankle, the England and Wales Cricket Board said on Saturday. The 33-year-old top-order batsman missed England's seven-wicket victory in the opening T20I in Christchurch, but featured in both the warm-up games against a New Zealand XI.

The England camp has not drafted in a replacement as they hope Denly could still recover in time for the two-match test series against New Zealand, which begins at Mount Maunganui on Nov. 21. "He will now start a rehabilitation program and will be routinely assessed ahead of the two-match test series against the Black Caps," the ECB said in a statement https://www.ecb.co.uk/england/men/news/1477587/injury-update-joe-denly.

Denly endured a mixed home Ashes series against Australia, scoring 312 runs in five tests, notching up three half-centuries in the last three matches. The second of the five T20 matches between the two teams will be played in Wellington on Sunday.

