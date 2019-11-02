FACTBOX-Rugby-World Cup finals results
Factbox of Rugby World Cup final results after South Africa beat England 32-12 in Yokohama on Saturday to win the 2019 title: 2019 South Africa 32-12 England Yokohama
2015 New Zealand 34-17 Australia London 2011 New Zealand 8-7 France Auckland
2007 South Africa 15-6 England Paris 2003* England 20-17 Australia Sydney
1999 Australia 35-12 France Cardiff 1995* South Africa 15-12 New Zealand Johannesburg
1991 Australia 12-6 England London 1987 New Zealand 29-9 France Auckland
* match went into extra time
