International Development News
Development News Edition

Soccer-On-loan Turay strikes as Djurgarden snatch Swedish league title

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Stockholm
  • |
  • Updated: 02-11-2019 20:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-11-2019 20:00 IST
Soccer-On-loan Turay strikes as Djurgarden snatch Swedish league title

A goal by Sierra Leonean striker Mohamed Buya Turay completed a superb comeback from two goals down as Djurgarden won the Allsvenskan league title with a 2-2 draw away to Norrkoping on a dramatic final day of the Swedish season on Saturday.

The Stockholm side finished on 66 points after 30 games to claim the Lennart Johansson trophy, one ahead of Malmo FF who finished second on goal difference ahead of Hammarby. With thousands of their fans making the 160-kilometer journey to the final game of the season, Djurgarden, needing only a point to take the title, quickly fell two goals behind, while Malmo took the lead away to Orebro to put themselves in the driving seat.

Djurgarden reduced the deficit early in the second half through Jesper Karlstrom before Turay fired home a superb first-time finish from Emir Kujovic's pass in the 65th minute to seal the club's first title since 2005. "It's normal for me, it's normal to score goals," Turay said as his side celebrated in the dressing room. "It's about confidence, believing in your team, believing in yourself, and this is what happens."

The 24-year-old Turay, on loan from Belgian side Sint-Truidense, finished the season as the league's top scorer with 15 goals. Playing his last league game for the club where he is considered a cult hero, 37-year-old Malmo striker Markus Rosenberg scored twice as his side thrashed Orebro 5-0 to secure second place, while Hammarby beat Hacken 4-1 at home.

AFC Eskilstuna and GIF Sundsvall were both relegated after losing to Falkenberg and AIK respectively, while Kalmar FF finished third from bottom and face a playoff against the third-placed team in the second-tier Superettan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Secure your WhatsApp messages with fingerprint lock: Here's how to enable it

COAI ignores member Jio's protest; seeks waiver of all past statutory dues for Airtel, Voda-Idea

Robert Zane is still father-figure to Rachel aka Meghan Markle, off-screen as well

NPCIL to commence construction of first indigenous PHWR next year

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Mi CC9 Pro to feature colorful breathing light display and SD730G SoC

With just a few days left before the Mi CC9 Pro hits the market, Xiaomi has released more teasers confirming some of the new features of the upcoming device. As per the latest teaser shared by the company via its official Weibo account, the...

Egypt's Sinai Province swears allegiance to new Islamic State leader

Egypts Islamic State affiliate, Sinai Province, has sworn allegiance to the new leader named by the group following the death of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, the affiliate said on Telegram on Saturday.Sinai Province, which has waged an insurgency ...

JJP suspends six members for anti-party activities

Six members of Jannayak Janata Party JJP have been suspended from the primary membership of the party for involvement in anti-party activities. Partys Haryana chief Nishan Singh said on Saturday that these members worked against the interes...

UPDATE 1-Tennis-Holder Svitolina to face Barty in WTA Finals showdown

Holder Elina Svitolina will face world number one Ash Barty in the end-of-season WTA Finals showpiece on Sunday after they got past Belinda Bencic and Karolina Pliskova respectively in the semi-finals at Shenzhen Bay Sports Center. Australi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019