Juventus announce squad for Torino clash

Juventus on Saturday announced their squad for the upcoming clash against Torino.

Juventus logo . Image Credit: ANI

Juventus on Saturday announced their squad for the upcoming clash against Torino. The club will compete against Torin in Serie A on Sunday.

Juventus tops the points table of Serie A as they have 26 points from 10 games. On the other hand, Torino holds the 13th spot with just 11 points. Juventus squad: Szczesny, De Sciglio, De Ligt, Pjanic, Khedira, Ronaldo, Ramsey, Dybala, Douglas Costa, Alex Sandro, Danilo, Matuidi, Cuadrado, Bonucci, Higuain, Emre Can, Rugani, Demiral, Bentancur, Pinsoglio, Bernardeschi, Buffon. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

