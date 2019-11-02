Juventus announce squad for Torino clash
Juventus on Saturday announced their squad for the upcoming clash against Torino.
Juventus on Saturday announced their squad for the upcoming clash against Torino. The club will compete against Torin in Serie A on Sunday.
Juventus tops the points table of Serie A as they have 26 points from 10 games. On the other hand, Torino holds the 13th spot with just 11 points. Juventus squad: Szczesny, De Sciglio, De Ligt, Pjanic, Khedira, Ronaldo, Ramsey, Dybala, Douglas Costa, Alex Sandro, Danilo, Matuidi, Cuadrado, Bonucci, Higuain, Emre Can, Rugani, Demiral, Bentancur, Pinsoglio, Bernardeschi, Buffon. (ANI)
