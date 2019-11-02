International Development News
Development News Edition

Reuters Sports News Summary

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 02-11-2019 22:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-11-2019 22:25 IST
Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. NHL roundup: Islanders beat Lightning for eight straight win

Captain Anders Lee collected a goal and two assists and the New York Islanders recorded their eighth straight win, a 5-2 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Friday in Uniondale, N.Y. Derick Brassard scored in his fourth straight game and joined Mathew Barzal and Josh Bailey with a goal and an assist for the Islanders, who last won eight in a row in a single season in 1989-90. Defenseman Ryan Pulock also tallied, and Thomas Greiss finished with 33 saves in the victory. Raised-fist Olympian Carlos has no regrets over 1968 protest

More than 50 years after they were kicked off the U.S. team and sent home from the 1968 Mexico City Olympics for their raised-fist protest, Tommie Smith and John Carlos received a long-awaited moment of redemption on Friday. The former sprinters, once rebuked as unpatriotic for using the Olympic platform to make a political statement, received the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee's (USOPC) highest honor as they were inducted onto the organization's Hall of Fame. Impressive Djokovic beats Dimitrov as Nadal pulls out in Paris

Novak Djokovic reached the Paris Masters final for the sixth time when he downed Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov 7-6(5) 6-4 but Rafael Nadal pulled out injured on Saturday. Serbia's world number one, who will be supplanted by Nadal at top of the ATP rankings on Monday, won a high-octane first-set tiebreak before wearing Dimitrov down in the second set. Halep defends coach Cahill after courtside dressing down

Simona Halep said she deserved a dressing-down from coach Darren Cahill after he branded the Romanian a disgrace in her 6-0 2-6 6-4 defeat by Karolina Pliskova at the WTA Finals on Friday. Halep lost a see-saw battle with the Czech to exit the end-of-season championship after the group phase, while Pliskova will meet Australia's world number one Ashleigh Barty in the semi-finals on Saturday. Record-busting shoes loom large in marathon debate

A shoe debate is raging ahead of Sunday's New York City Marathon after high-tech sneakers played starring roles in two of the biggest distance-running achievements this year. Eliud Kipchoge's sub-two-hour marathon in Vienna and Brigid Kosgei's record-breaking run at the Chicago Marathon last month brought the Nike Vaporfly shoes into focus, sparking heated debate over whether the hyper-advanced footwear gave an unfair advantage. Horse racing: Storm the Court wins Breeders' Cup Juvenile in upset

Storm the Court fended off a late challenge from fellow longshot Anneau d'Or to win the Breeders' Cup $2 million Juvenile by a neck in a stunning upset at Santa Anita Park on Friday. Dennis' Moment, the 4-5 favorite, stumbled as he left the gate from his position on the inside post and ended up finishing last. Holder Svitolina to face Barty in WTA Finals showdown

Holder Elina Svitolina will face world number one Ash Barty in the end-of-season WTA Finals showpiece on Sunday after they got past Belinda Bencic and Karolina Pliskova respectively in the semi-finals at Shenzhen Bay Sports Center. Australian Barty beat second-seeded Pliskova 4-6 6-2 6-3 after grinding down the big-serving Czech on Saturday to seal her first appearance in the final of the tour championship. World Series champion Nationals to visit Trump at White House

The Washington Nationals have accepted an invitation to visit U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House on Monday to celebrate the franchise's first World Series triumph. The Nationals, who began playing in the U.S. capital in 2005 when the Montreal Expos moved there and changed their name, beat the Houston Astros on Wednesday in the decisive seventh game of Major League Baseball's championship series. World Series star pitcher Doolittle declines Trump invite to White House: Washington Post

Baseball pitcher Sean Doolittle has decided to forego a trip to the White House to celebrate the Washington Nationals' World Series victory, saying he "just can't" celebrate with President Donald Trump, the Washington Post reported on Saturday. Doolittle, 33, is the only National so far to turn down the invitation to meet the president on Monday. He said one reason that he won't go is that his wife's parents are lesbians. NBA roundup: James, Lakers stretch win streak

LeBron James had 39 points, 16 assists and 12 rebounds, and the Los Angeles Lakers rallied to defeat the host Dallas Mavericks 119-110 in overtime on Friday night, the Lakers' fourth win in a row. James, who also had four steals, connected on 13 of 23 shots from the floor, including 4 of 9 from 3-point range. Anthony Davis scored 31 points and grabbed eight rebounds for the Lakers, who overcame a 15-point deficit. Danny Green had 14 points, including a 3-pointer at the buzzer to force overtime.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Secure your WhatsApp messages with fingerprint lock: Here's how to enable it

Robert Zane is still father-figure to Rachel aka Meghan Markle, off-screen as well

COAI ignores member Jio's protest; seeks waiver of all past statutory dues for Airtel, Voda-Idea

NPCIL to commence construction of first indigenous PHWR next year

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

ISL: Marcelinho bends it for Hyderabad

Hyderabad FC came back from a goal down to register their first win in the Hero Indian Super League as they edged past Kerala Blasters FC 2-1 at the GMC Balayogi Athletic Stadium on Saturday. Rahul KP 34 gave Kerala the lead in the first ha...

Bournemouth ends goal drought with 1-0 win over Man United

Bournemouth England, Nov 2 AP Bournemouth beat Manchester United 1-0 in the Premier League on Saturday to increase the pressure on United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Bournemouth provisionally climbed to sixth in the table with the win, wh...

'Lathicharge' on lawyers result of govt 'criminal apathy' towards them: Cong

The Congress on Saturday hit out at the BJP government over the clashes at the Tis Hazari Court complex, saying unprovoked firing and brutal lathicharge on lawyers was a result of the dispensations criminal apathy not only towards the law b...

UPDATE 1-Iraqi security forces kill one, wound 91 protesters

Security forces killed a protester and wounded 91 others in Baghdad on Saturday, security and medical sources said, as thousands of Iraqis continued to gather in mass anti-government protests.Tens of thousands have been gathering in the cap...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019