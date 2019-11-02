Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. NHL roundup: Islanders beat Lightning for eight straight win

Captain Anders Lee collected a goal and two assists and the New York Islanders recorded their eighth straight win, a 5-2 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Friday in Uniondale, N.Y. Derick Brassard scored in his fourth straight game and joined Mathew Barzal and Josh Bailey with a goal and an assist for the Islanders, who last won eight in a row in a single season in 1989-90. Defenseman Ryan Pulock also tallied, and Thomas Greiss finished with 33 saves in the victory. Raised-fist Olympian Carlos has no regrets over 1968 protest

More than 50 years after they were kicked off the U.S. team and sent home from the 1968 Mexico City Olympics for their raised-fist protest, Tommie Smith and John Carlos received a long-awaited moment of redemption on Friday. The former sprinters, once rebuked as unpatriotic for using the Olympic platform to make a political statement, received the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee's (USOPC) highest honor as they were inducted onto the organization's Hall of Fame. Impressive Djokovic beats Dimitrov as Nadal pulls out in Paris

Novak Djokovic reached the Paris Masters final for the sixth time when he downed Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov 7-6(5) 6-4 but Rafael Nadal pulled out injured on Saturday. Serbia's world number one, who will be supplanted by Nadal at top of the ATP rankings on Monday, won a high-octane first-set tiebreak before wearing Dimitrov down in the second set. Halep defends coach Cahill after courtside dressing down

Simona Halep said she deserved a dressing-down from coach Darren Cahill after he branded the Romanian a disgrace in her 6-0 2-6 6-4 defeat by Karolina Pliskova at the WTA Finals on Friday. Halep lost a see-saw battle with the Czech to exit the end-of-season championship after the group phase, while Pliskova will meet Australia's world number one Ashleigh Barty in the semi-finals on Saturday. Record-busting shoes loom large in marathon debate

A shoe debate is raging ahead of Sunday's New York City Marathon after high-tech sneakers played starring roles in two of the biggest distance-running achievements this year. Eliud Kipchoge's sub-two-hour marathon in Vienna and Brigid Kosgei's record-breaking run at the Chicago Marathon last month brought the Nike Vaporfly shoes into focus, sparking heated debate over whether the hyper-advanced footwear gave an unfair advantage. Horse racing: Storm the Court wins Breeders' Cup Juvenile in upset

Storm the Court fended off a late challenge from fellow longshot Anneau d'Or to win the Breeders' Cup $2 million Juvenile by a neck in a stunning upset at Santa Anita Park on Friday. Dennis' Moment, the 4-5 favorite, stumbled as he left the gate from his position on the inside post and ended up finishing last. Holder Svitolina to face Barty in WTA Finals showdown

Holder Elina Svitolina will face world number one Ash Barty in the end-of-season WTA Finals showpiece on Sunday after they got past Belinda Bencic and Karolina Pliskova respectively in the semi-finals at Shenzhen Bay Sports Center. Australian Barty beat second-seeded Pliskova 4-6 6-2 6-3 after grinding down the big-serving Czech on Saturday to seal her first appearance in the final of the tour championship. World Series champion Nationals to visit Trump at White House

The Washington Nationals have accepted an invitation to visit U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House on Monday to celebrate the franchise's first World Series triumph. The Nationals, who began playing in the U.S. capital in 2005 when the Montreal Expos moved there and changed their name, beat the Houston Astros on Wednesday in the decisive seventh game of Major League Baseball's championship series. World Series star pitcher Doolittle declines Trump invite to White House: Washington Post

Baseball pitcher Sean Doolittle has decided to forego a trip to the White House to celebrate the Washington Nationals' World Series victory, saying he "just can't" celebrate with President Donald Trump, the Washington Post reported on Saturday. Doolittle, 33, is the only National so far to turn down the invitation to meet the president on Monday. He said one reason that he won't go is that his wife's parents are lesbians. NBA roundup: James, Lakers stretch win streak

LeBron James had 39 points, 16 assists and 12 rebounds, and the Los Angeles Lakers rallied to defeat the host Dallas Mavericks 119-110 in overtime on Friday night, the Lakers' fourth win in a row. James, who also had four steals, connected on 13 of 23 shots from the floor, including 4 of 9 from 3-point range. Anthony Davis scored 31 points and grabbed eight rebounds for the Lakers, who overcame a 15-point deficit. Danny Green had 14 points, including a 3-pointer at the buzzer to force overtime.

