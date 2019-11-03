International Development News
Steelers release WR Moncrief, promote RB Brooks-James

  Updated: 03-11-2019 03:38 IST
  Created: 03-11-2019 03:35 IST
Moncrief had just four receptions for 18 yards in five games after being signed as a free agent in the offseason. Image Credit: Wikipedia

The Pittsburgh Steelers waived disappointing receiver Donte Moncrief on Saturday and promoted running back Tony Brooks-James from the practice squad. Moncrief had just four receptions for 18 yards in five games after being signed as a free agent in the offseason. He was added to help make up some of the production lost due to Antonio Brown's departure.

He caught three passes for 7 yards in a season-opening loss to the New England Patriots but dropped four others. Moncrief was demoted from the starting lineup after Week 2 and caught just one more pass. The 26-year-old Moncrief has 204 career receptions for 2,561 yards and 21 touchdowns in 74 games (43 starts) over six NFL seasons with the Indianapolis Colts (2014-17), Jacksonville Jaguars (2018) and Steelers.

Brooks-James, a rookie from Oregon, went undrafted and was signed by the Atlanta Falcons as a free agent. The Falcons released him after training camp despite him producing a 137-yard rushing performance against the Jaguars in the preseason finale. Brooks-James was initially part of the practice squad of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and was released on Oct. 8. He joined the Steelers' practice squad on Oct. 15.

Part of the promotion is tied to Pittsburgh's running back situation for Sunday's game against the Colts. Starter James Conner (shoulder) is doubtful and backup Benny Snell (knee) has been ruled out. Jaylen Samuels (18 carries, 50 yards) is in line to be the main ball carrier. He missed the previous two games with a knee injury.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

