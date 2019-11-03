Blazers F Collins needs surgery for dislocated shoulder

Portland Trail Blazers forward Zach Collins will have surgery to repair his dislocated left shoulder. Collins sustained the injury during the fourth quarter of Portland's 121-119 victory in Dallas on Oct. 27.

The timetable for his return won't be determined until after the surgery, according to a press release issued by the team on Saturday. Collins, who turns 22 later this month, was a first-round pick (10th overall) in the 2017 NBA Draft.

He started Portland's first three games this season and averaged 9.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 28.7 minutes. --Field Level Media

