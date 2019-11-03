England innings
England innings: J. Bairstow c Mitchell b Southee 0
D. Malan c Guptill b Sodhi 39 J. Vince c Santner b Ferguson 1
E. Morgan c de Grandhomme b Santner 32 S. Billings c de Grandhomme b Sodhi 8
S. Curran c Grandhomme b Santner 9 L. Gregory c de Grandhomme b Southee 15
C. Jordan c Guptill b Santner 36 A. Rashid b Mitchell 4
S. Mahmood c Southee b Ferguson 4 P. Brown not out 4
Extras: (lb-2, wd-1) 3 Total: (for 10 wickets, 19.5 overs) 155
Fall of wickets: 1-0, 2-3, 3-40, 4-64, 5-91, 6-93, 7-134, 8-144, 9-148 Bowling: Southee 4-0-25-2, Ferguson 4-0-34-2, Santner 4-0-25-3, Neesham 2-0-23-0, Sodhi 4-0-37-2, Mitchell 1.5-0-9-1.
