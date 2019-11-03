International Development News
Development News Edition

Rugby-World Rugby aiming to use Japan 2019 as springboard for tier two progress

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Tokyo
  • |
  • Updated: 03-11-2019 11:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-11-2019 11:25 IST
Rugby-World Rugby aiming to use Japan 2019 as springboard for tier two progress
Image Credit: Twitter(@WorldRugby)

World Rugby is looking to use the success of this year's world cup tournament in Japan as a springboard for developing nations to play more matches against the established elite.

Japan beat tier one rugby nations Scotland and Ireland en route to their first-ever World Cup quarter-final, a feat that coach Jamie Joseph has stressed was a result of experience gained by playing more established teams. Japan played the likes of England, New Zealand, Ireland and France in the two years building up to the World Cup.

World Rugby Chairman Bill Beaumont said on Sunday it would be a priority for Japan and other tiers two nations to play more matches against the top teams, including newly-crowned world champions South Africa. "There has been much talk about the future of the Brave Blossoms (Japan rugby union team)," Beaumont said at the tournament's closing press conference. "Our message is clear; we will do everything in our power to support them and all emerging teams to get regular access and meaningful fixtures in high-level competitions."

"Certainly, by ensuring that there are more fixtures between tier one and tier two we will continue to improve the standard." "That is what we are going to do. By having an open mind … to ensure that there is an aspirational pathway for countries."

Japan will play England and Ireland in the next 12 months, but the future is less clear for some developing countries. Minnows Namibia did not play a single fixture against a tier one nation in the four years since the last World Cup and they have no matches against the top teams scheduled.

DARE TO DREAM

As well as inspiring other smaller rugby nations with their play on the field, Japan's successful hosting of the World Cup vindicates World Rugby's decision in 2009 to award the tournament to a nation outside the sport's traditional heartlands for the first time.

Despite several matches having to be cancelled due to the impact of Typhoon Hagibis, the tournament's organization has been widely praised. World Rugby CEO Brett Gosper hailed it as "probably been the greatest Rugby World Cup" ever. World Rugby confirmed on Sunday that it would be running the bidding process for both the 2027 and 2031 World Cups simultaneously, a policy it hopes encourages more developing nations to follow in Japan's footsteps.

"Japan 2019 showed the power of a nation that really did dare to dream by hosting this," said Gosper. "They have been magnificent hosts, warm hosts and we really hope other unions find the courage now to throw their hat in the ring to host a Rugby World Cup, perhaps as an emerging nation."

"I hope also that it gives courage to World Rugby to be bold in decisions as they were in 2009 when they chose Japan as a host nation." Argentina and North America have been mooted as possible future hosts as World Rugby looks to expand the game into new continents when it opens the bidding process next year.

"It is correct and right that we as an organization we look at new areas," said Beaumont. "When we came here to Japan, nobody would have thought that it would have been… the outstanding success that it has." "It does give us the opportunity to look at South America, North America, Canada and certainly that is part of our long-term planning."

France has already been chosen to host the 2023 World Cup.

Also Read: Two Springboks to be crowned at World Rugby Awards on 3 Nov

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 synopsis revealed, Tweet shows Gary Drayton’s excitement

Outlander Season 5 – Starz to reshoot some scenes, What to expect from new installment

Legacies Season 2: Will the spinoff do it 'Vampire Diaries-style'?

Delhi: Police and lawyers clash at Tis Hazari court

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Two communities clash, one dead in Ballia

A man was killed and four others were injured when two groups belonging to different communities clashed in Jaipur village here, police said on Sunday. The incident took place on Saturday when bikes of Sonu Chaurasia and Jamshed collided wi...

Lemon Tree Hotels to add 3 Aurika Hotels and Resorts by 2021-end

Hospitality firm Lemon Tree Hotels is looking to open three more properties under its upscale Aurika Hotels and Resorts brand across the country by the end of 2021, a top company official has said. The mainly mid-market segment hotels firm ...

Kartarpur ready to welcome Sikh pilgrims: Imran

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday shared some of the dazzling pictures of the Kartarpur complex and Gurdwara Darbar Sahib, saying the revered venue is ready to welcome the Sikhs pilgrims for the 550th birth anniversary celebratio...

Bhanwal misses bronze, Ravi enters repechage at U-23 World Championships

Three-time medallist Sajan Bhanwal 77kg missed out on a bronze in Greco-Roman category but Ravi 97kg reached the repechage round at the U-23 Wrestling World Championships here on Sunday. Turkeys Serkan Akkoyun proved too strong for Bhanwal ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019