International Development News
Development News Edition

Australia frustrated as Pakistan saved by rain in T20

  • PTI
  • |
  • Sydney
  • |
  • Updated: 03-11-2019 14:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-11-2019 14:01 IST
Australia frustrated as Pakistan saved by rain in T20
Image Credit: Twitter (@cricketcomau)

Pakistan were saved by the rain Sunday as persistent showers halted a rampant Aaron Finch as Australia headed for victory in their opening Twenty20 international. The visitors managed 107 for five in a reduced 15 overs due to the weather at the Sydney Cricket Ground, with Australia set a target of 119 under the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) method.

With dark clouds looming, Finch plundered 37 off the first 3.1 overs, leaving David Warner, who scored 217 without losing his wicket in his previous three innings, a mere spectator at the other end. He finished Sunday not out on two. But the heavens opened again, with Australia, fresh from a 3-0 whitewash of Sri Lanka, stranded on 41 without loss when the match was abandoned, with no result declared.

"It's frustrating," said the Australian skipper. "But you can't do too much about the weather. We played really well. To restrict them to 107 off 15 overs was a great effort and then to be on track to get them was nice."

A valid result would have been declared if 11 more balls had been bowled under DLS, but a 20-minute break between innings, when it wasn't raining, prevented this from happening. "If you're cutting overs off the game and you still have a 20-minute break it doesn't make much sense to me," said Finch.

"But it's part of the rules and you can't do much about it." Pakistan came into the series as the world's leading team in the short format but were also reeling from an embarrassing 3-0 home series loss to Sri Lanka last month.

They removed skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed and dumped several other players in a bid for a fresh start, with opener Babar Azam handed the captain's armband. The world's top-ranked Twenty20 batsman led from the front, stroking a classy unbeaten 59 after they were sent into bat, with the 25-year-old smacking five fours and two sixes in his 38-ball knock.

It was a decent recovery by the visitors after opener Fakhar Zaman was out first ball, hitting a swinging Mitchell Starc delivery straight to Steve Smith at backward point. That brought Haris Sohail to the crease, but he made a poor decision in going after Kane Richardson too early, top-edging to Smith to leave the visitors struggling at 10 for two.

But Azam and Mohammad Rizwan steadied the ship and began building a solid partnership, pushing the scoreboard along with clever running and quality shots. They reached the 10-over mark at 64 for two but Rizwan soon fell for an entertaining 31 after trying to clear the boundary rope off-spinner Ashton Agar, only for Pat Cummins take an easy catch.

When they resumed at 88 for three in the 13th over after a rain break, Asif Ali fell to Richardson for 11 and Imad Wasim to Starc for a duck, leaving Azam to bring up his 11th T20 half-century. The series moves to Canberra on Tuesday and a final game in Perth.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 synopsis revealed, Tweet shows Gary Drayton’s excitement

Outlander Season 5 – Starz to reshoot some scenes, What to expect from new installment

Legacies Season 2: Will the spinoff do it 'Vampire Diaries-style'?

Fast & Furious 9 – More on Keanu Reeves, Cardi B, Cody Walker, Jordana Brewster’s appearance

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Rugby-World Cup winning Boks set to start search for new coach

When the euphoria of a third Rugby World Cup triumph subsides in the coming weeks, South African Rugby will be faced with filling the head coach role vacated by Rassie Erasmus.The Springbok coach stated long before the 32-12 final victory o...

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage will not run in UK election

Nigel Farage, the leader of Britains Brexit Party, said he would not stand in the next months election, choosing instead to campaign countywide against Prime Minister Boris Johnsons EU divorce deal.I have thought very hard about this How do...

32 flights diverted from Delhi airport due to low visibility caused by pollution

Pollution caused a major disruption at Delhi airport on Sunday as 32 flights were diverted to other airports due to heavy smog, officials said. The flights were diverted to Amritsar, Jaipur, Mumbai and Lucknow airports.While Air India said ...

Chinese news agency slams 'barbaric' Hong Kong office attack

Chinas state-owned Xinhua News Agency denounced the attack on its office in Hong Kong by pro-democracy protesters as barbaric during a melee that marked nearly five months of unrest in the Chinese territory. More protests are being planned ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019