Modi greets South Africa for winning Rugby World Cup

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 03-11-2019 15:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-11-2019 15:27 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated South Africa for winning the Rugby World Cup for a record third time, beating England. South Africa beat England 32-12 in the world cup final in Japan on Saturday.

"Congratulations @Springboks (the SA team) for winning the Rugby World Cup for a record-equalling third time," Modi tweeted. Describing the feat as a "majestic performance", the prime minister said it is a historic moment for the Rainbow Country and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa.

