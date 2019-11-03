Modi greets South Africa for winning Rugby World Cup
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated South Africa for winning the Rugby World Cup for a record third time, beating England. South Africa beat England 32-12 in the world cup final in Japan on Saturday.
"Congratulations @Springboks (the SA team) for winning the Rugby World Cup for a record-equalling third time," Modi tweeted. Describing the feat as a "majestic performance", the prime minister said it is a historic moment for the Rainbow Country and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
