India put in to bat, Dube makes debut

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 03-11-2019 19:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-11-2019 18:44 IST
Image Credit: Twitter (@BCCI)

Bangladesh opted to field against India in the opening T20 International of the three-match series here on Sunday. Mumbai all-rounder Shivam Dube was handed his India cap before the start of the game. Batsman Mohammad Naim made his debut for Bangladesh.

Teams: India: Rohit Sharma(captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(wicketkeeper), Krunal Pandya, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Chahar, K Khaleel Ahmed.

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Mohammad Naim, Mushfiqur Rahim(wicketkeeper), Mahmudullah(captain), Afif Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Aminul Islam, Shafiul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Al-Amin Hossain.

