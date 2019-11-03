India put in to bat, Dube makes debut

Bangladesh opted to field against India in the opening T20 International of the three-match series here on Sunday. Mumbai all-rounder Shivam Dube was handed his India cap before the start of the game. Batsman Mohammad Naim made his debut for Bangladesh.

Teams: India: Rohit Sharma(captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(wicketkeeper), Krunal Pandya, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Chahar, K Khaleel Ahmed.

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Mohammad Naim, Mushfiqur Rahim(wicketkeeper), Mahmudullah(captain), Afif Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Aminul Islam, Shafiul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Al-Amin Hossain.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)