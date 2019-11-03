International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Rugby-Springboks' Du Toit, Erasmus take World Rugby gongs

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Johannesburg
  • |
  • Updated: 03-11-2019 20:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-11-2019 20:23 IST
UPDATE 1-Rugby-Springboks' Du Toit, Erasmus take World Rugby gongs

South African flanker Pieter-Steph du Toit was named World Rugby player of the year at a glitzy ceremony in Tokyo on Sunday, with Rassie Erasmus claiming the coaching award, fresh from securing the World Cup title on Saturday. Du Toit was a colossus for the Springboks during the World Cup and dominated the breakdown during the final win over England, helping South Africa secure seven turnovers and proving a menace for the English throughout the match.

He also made 11 tackles and set up fellow player of the year nominee Cheslin Kolbe for the decisive final try in the 32-12 win. "This is probably one of the best moments of my life," said Du Toit.

"I think it is the two biggest experiences in the rugby world that you can get. It is as unbelievable experience for me and I couldn't be happier at the moment." Erasmus, who will be stepping down as South Africa coach to return to his role as the country's director of rugby, not only secured the Springboks' third World Cup title but also led them to a first Rugby Championship win since 2009.

Under Erasmus, South Africa have only lost once in 2019, in the pool stages to old rivals New Zealand. When he took over in March 2018, South Africa were ranked seventh in the world but they have returned to their traditional forwards-based game with extraordinary results.

"This has been a long journey to keep believing and trusting and not getting frustrated with each other, keeping the belief going," said Erasmus. "For me, it is significant that, no matter what, the boys always kept South Africa above their own interests, above their own egos and always kept the Springboks and South Africa's interests up there."

Unsurprisingly, given their success over the past 12 months, South Africa also collected the team of the year award. Captain Siya Kolisi collected the award on behalf of his team.

"I think it is probably going to sink in when we get home and see how people are back at home," said Kolisi. "They have really been driving us, they have been behind us. I think coach said it earlier – they have been a huge part of our success as a team and we are looking forward to going back home and celebrating with them."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 synopsis revealed, Tweet shows Gary Drayton’s excitement

Yes Bank to raise USD 1.2 bn by Dec, give board representation to new investors

Outlander Season 5 – Starz to reshoot some scenes, What to expect from new installment

Legacies Season 2: Will the spinoff do it 'Vampire Diaries-style'?

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Anything for Cricket: Choc-a-bloc Kotla in smog-choked Delhi

More than 25,000 crazy cricket fans paid little heed to a public health emergency, thronging the Feroz Shah Kotla in large numbers to watch India play a T20 game against Bangladesh, braving the toxic air pollution in the national capital. A...

UPDATE 7-Saudi Aramco kick-starts what could be world's biggest IPO, offers scant details

Saudi Arabias giant state oil company finally kick-started its initial public offering IPO on Sunday, announcing its intention to float on the domestic bourse in what could be the worlds biggest listing as the kingdom seeks to diversify its...

Air pollution: Delhi Cong leaders detained during protest at CM's residence

Delhi Congress president Subhash Chopra and several other leaders of the party were detained by the police on Sunday during a protest at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwals residence against the high levels of air pollution in the city. The pro...

Venezuela expels El Salvador's diplomats in 'reciprocal' move

Venezuelas foreign ministry said on Sunday it was expelling El Salvadors diplomats from the country, in response to the Central American countrys decision to expel diplomats representing Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.In a statement, t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019