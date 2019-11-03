International Development News
Hockey-Britain's women beat Chile to secure Tokyo 2020 qualification

Britain's women's team booked their place at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics after beating Chile in a qualifying playoff at Lee Valley in London on Sunday. Early goals from Tess Howard and Laura Unsworth ensured the defending Olympic champions won 2-1 in the second leg to claim the tie 5-1 on aggregate.

Chile had a goal ruled out in the third quarter before Fernanda Villagran scored late on for the visitors. Since winning the Rio Olympic title in 2016, Britain's women's team have endured a difficult transition period.

Helen Richardson-Walsh, Kate Richardson-Walsh, Sophie Bray and Crista Cullen have retired from the international game, while England and Britain's most capped female player Alex Danson continues to recover from a long-term head injury. They finished second bottom in the inaugural FIH Pro League earlier this year, winning only three of their 16 matches in the competition.

On Saturday, however, Mark Hager's side looked in complete control as they powered past Chile 3-0 in the first leg with goals from Izzy Petter, Hannah Martin and Anna Toman. Britain's men are also looking to secure a Tokyo spot having come back from 1-0 down at halftime to defeat Malaysia 4-1 in their first leg.

