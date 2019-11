Bangladesh won their maiden T20 International over India with a seven-wicket victory in the series opener here on Sunday.

Brief scores: India 148/6 in 20 overs (Dhawan 41, Pant 27; Aminul 2/22). Bangladesh 154/3 in 19.4 overs (Rahim 60 not out).

