International Development News
Development News Edition

Tennis-Delighted Barty turns sights on Fed Cup final

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Paris
  • |
  • Updated: 03-11-2019 22:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-11-2019 22:37 IST
Tennis-Delighted Barty turns sights on Fed Cup final
Image Credit: Flickr

With her status as world number one sealed for 2019, Ash Barty is now determined to help Australia break their Fed Cup drought next week.

The French Open champion completed a stellar season by adding the WTA Finals title to her haul for the year on Sunday with a straight sets win over defending champion Elina Svitolina. But while the other players who competed at the season-ending WTA event were looking forward to some time off to recover from an arduous campaign, Barty will be travelling to Perth for the Fed Cup final against France.

Australia last won the Fed Cup in 1974 but with the world's leading player now among their ranks, the chances of the trophy returning Down Under have been given a huge boost and Barty is relishing the challenge. "There's one more very important week to cap off what would be the most perfect year," said Barty.

"This Fed Cup final is something I've been looking forward to for a long time. It's been two or three years in the making for the current team that we've got. It's taken a lot of work, a lot of trust from (captain) Alicia (Molik). "I can't wait to get to Perth in the next couple days and then start preparing for what will be the most perfect way to end a season, playing for your country, for myself to play in front of my friends and family, representing Australia, wearing the green and gold.

"There's absolutely nothing better." Barty will be joined by fellow Grand Slam winner Sam Stosur as well as Ajla Tomljanovic, Astra Sharma and Priscilla Hon in the Australia squad for the final, which will be played on Nov. 9 and 10.

Win or lose in Perth, the right hander from Queensland can look back on a remarkable 12 months during which she also won WTA titles in Miami and Birmingham. "It feels like it's been a year that just hasn't stopped," the 23-year-old said.

"It's been a year of incredible ups and downs, more ups than downs. To cap it off with a very, very special night tonight in Shenzhen is really cool."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 synopsis revealed, Tweet shows Gary Drayton’s excitement

Yes Bank to raise USD 1.2 bn by Dec, give board representation to new investors

Outlander Season 5 – Starz to reshoot some scenes, What to expect from new installment

Legacies Season 2: Will the spinoff do it 'Vampire Diaries-style'?

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Balotelli threatens to walk off over racist abuse in Verona

Brescia striker Mario Balotelli threatened to walk off the pitch after receiving alleged racist abuse from Hellas Verona fans during the teams Serie A meeting on Sunday. The Italy international was left enraged by the chants coming from a s...

We diluted Art 370 twelve times without controversy: Cong

The Congress on Sunday claimed it diluted and abrogated Article 370 that granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir as many as twelve times without creating any controversy. Addressing a press conference here, Congress spokesman Pawan Khed...

Tennis-Delighted Barty turns sights on Fed Cup final

With her status as world number one sealed for 2019, Ash Barty is now determined to help Australia break their Fed Cup drought next week.The French Open champion completed a stellar season by adding the WTA Finals title to her haul for the ...

Reports: No surgery for Panthers' Newton, but season in doubt

Whether Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton will play again this season remains up in the air after a visit with foot specialist Dr. Robert Anderson. Anderson did not recommend surgery for Newton, who has been out since Sept. 12 becaus...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019