International Development News
Development News Edition

REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 6:30pm GMT/1:30pm ET

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 04-11-2019 00:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-11-2019 00:04 IST
REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 6:30pm GMT/1:30pm ET

As thousands of runners cross the finish line inside leafy Central Park on Sunday, the race will just be starting for the organizers of the New York City Marathon, as they begin a year-long celebration of a half century of running in 2020. TENNIS-WTAFINALS

Delighted Barty turns sights on Fed Cup final SHENZHEN, China (Reuters) - With her status as world number one sealed for 2019, Ash Barty is now determined to help Australia break their Fed Cup drought next week.

TENNIS-PARIS Djokovic sends warning to rivals with Paris Masters title

PARIS, (Reuters) - World number one Novak Djokovic saw off Canadian Denis Shapovalov 6-3 6-4 to win a record-extending fifth Paris Masters title on Sunday in a warning to his rivals ahead of the ATP Finals. UPCOMING

SPORTS SOCCER-BRAZIL-FLA-CTH/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Brazil - Brasileiro championship - Flamengo v Corinthians Soccer - Brasileiro championship - Brasileiro championship - Flamengo v Corinthians at Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro

3 Nov 14:00 ET / 19:00 GMT MOTOR-F1-USA/ (PIX) (TV)

Motor racing - Formula One - United States Grand Prix Action from the United States Grand Prix.

3 Nov 14:10 ET / 19:10 GMT SOCCER-ITALY-MIL-LAZ/REPORT

Soccer - Italy - Serie A - AC Milan v Lazio AC Milan host Lazio in Serie A

3 Nov 14:45 ET / 19:45 GMT SOCCER-SPAIN-GCF-SOC/REPORT

Soccer Spain - La Liga - Granada v Real Sociedad Granada play Real Sociedad in La Liga.

3 Nov 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT SOCCER-BRAZIL-GRE-INL/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Brazil - Brasileiro championship - Gremio v Internacional Soccer - Brasileiro championship - Brasileiro championship - Gremio v Internacional at Arena do Gremio in Porto Alegre

3 Nov 16:00 ET / 21:00 GMT SOCCER-FRANCE-STE-AMO/REPORT

Soccer-Ligue 1 wrap St Etienne host Monaco in Ligue 1

3 Nov 17:00 ET / 22:00 GMT SOCCER-GERMANY/

Soccer-Talking points Bundesliga Five taking points from the Bundesliga weekend

4 Nov SOCCER-ENGLAND/

Soccer-Talking points from the Premier League weekend Five talking points from the Premier League weekend.

4 Nov 03:00 ET / 08:00 GMT SOCCER-ITALY/

Soccer - Italy - Five talking-points from the Serie A weekend Five talking-points from the Serie A weekend,

4 Nov 05:00 ET / 10:00 GMT SOCCER-AFCCUP-425-AHE/REPORT (PIX) (TV)

Soccer - AFC Cup - 4.25 SC v Al Ahed North Korea's 4.25 SC and Al Ahed of Lebanon play in the AFC Cup final in Kuala Lumpur.

4 Nov 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT SOCCER-SPAIN/

Soccer - Spain - Five talking points from the weekend in La Liga Five talking points from the weekend's action in La Liga.

4 Nov 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-CHE-AJA/PREVIEW (PIX) (TV)

Soccer - Champions League - Chelsea training & news conference Chelsea prepare for their Champions League group stage match against Ajax Amsterdam.

4 Nov 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-LIV-GNK/PREVIEW (PIX) (TV)

Soccer - Champions League - Liverpool news conference & training Liverpool prepare for their Champions League group stage match against Genk.

4 Nov 08:30 ET / 13:30 GMT

Also Read: Tens of thousands demonstrate again as Lebanon's government frays

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Yes Bank to raise USD 1.2 bn by Dec, give board representation to new investors

OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T get OxygenOS 10.0 update based on Android 10

Vino Rosso wins Breeders' Cup Classic, Mongolian Groom injured during race

Every 'torpedo' fired hit us: Yes Bank on stressed loans

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Giants WR Shepard returns to concussion protocol

New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard is still feeling the effects of a concussion and will not play Monday night against the Dallas Cowboys, the team announced Sunday. Shepard was cleared from the concussion protocol on Friday. He...

REFILE-UPDATE 2-Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage will not run in UK election

Nigel Farage, the leader of Britains upstart Brexit Party, said on Sunday he would not stand in next months election, choosing instead to campaign countrywide against Prime Minister Boris Johnsons EU divorce deal.I have thought very hard ab...

DTC bus marshal beaten up by policeman

A Delhi Transport Corporation DTC bus marshal was allegedly beaten up by a policeman in Burari after an argument, police said on Sunday. The policeman was inside his Scorpio car when Parvez came to move the vehicles rear-view mirror to avoi...

Iraq protests ramp up, shutting roads, offices and schools

Protesters in Iraqs capital and the countrys south shut down streets and government offices in a new wave of civil disobedience Sunday, escalating their month-long movement demanding wholesale change of the political system. Demonstrations ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019