Reports: Titans CB Butler breaks wrist, surgery possible

Tennessee Titans cornerback Malcolm Butler broke his left wrist during Sunday's loss at Carolina, according to multiple reports after the game. Multiple outlets said the team is determining whether surgery will be needed. ESPN reported that surgery "could be the likely outcome," but nothing is yet decided.

Butler was hurt late in the first half when his wrist was landed on by Panthers wideout Curtis Samuel, who had elevated for a catch and landed inbounds for a touchdown. Butler was quickly ruled out, and he was seen afterward with his wrist in a soft cast and arm in a sling. Butler, 29, had two pass breakups before leaving. He has nine breakups and two interceptions in nine games (all starts) this season, his second in Tennessee.

The Titans signed Butler to a five-year, $61.25 million contract in free agency in March of 2018. He spent the first four years of his career with the New England Patriots, clinching a Super Bowl XLIX victory with a goal-line interception in the final seconds and then going to the Pro Bowl after the 2015 season.

