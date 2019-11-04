International Development News
Sports News Roundup: Delighted Barty turns sights on Fed Cup final; Djokovic sends warning to rivals with Paris Masters title

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Romanchuk, Schar the unstoppable stars of wheelchair racing

The New York City Marathon's wheelchair champions Daniel Romanchuk and Manuela Schar once again dominated the competition on Sunday, burnishing their reputation as the most fearsome figures in the sport. For 21-year-old Romanchuk, who qualified for the U.S. Paralympic team at the Chicago Marathon last month, and four-time Paralympian Schar, the New York City race capped a year of professional transformation.

Delighted Barty turns sights on Fed Cup final

With her status as world number one sealed for 2019, Ash Barty is now determined to help Australia break their Fed Cup drought next week. The French Open champion completed a stellar season by adding the WTA Finals title to her haul for the year on Sunday with a straight sets win over defending champion Elina Svitolina.

Djokovic sends warning to rivals with Paris Masters title

World number one Novak Djokovic saw off Canadian Denis Shapovalov 6-3 6-4 to win a record-extending fifth Paris Masters title on Sunday in a warning to his rivals ahead of the ATP Finals. The Serbian faced only one break point in another impressive display to claim a 34th career Masters title against world number 28 Shapovalov, who was playing his first final at that level.

Kenyans Kamworor, Jepkosgei claim New York Marathon titles

Kenyan half marathon world record holders Geoffrey Kamworor and Joyciline Jepkosgei powered to victories in the New York City Marathon on Sunday. Kamworor reclaimed the New York title he won in 2017 in two hours eight minutes and 13 seconds and Jepkosgei surprised four-time champion Mary Keitany, winning her marathon debut in 2:22:38.

Golf: Korda wins in Taiwan as caddie earns bragging rights over fiancée

Nelly Korda won the Taiwan Swinging Skirts LPGA in a three-way playoff on Sunday, giving her caddie Jason McDede bragging rights over his fiancée Caroline Masson. In a rare co-incidence, Korda beat Masson in the playoff.

NHL roundup: Isles win ninth straight on Varlamov's shutout

Semyon Varlamov stopped all 27 shots he faced Saturday night, and Derick Brassard scored the game's only goal early in the first period as the New York Islanders matched their longest winning streak in 30 years by beating the host Buffalo Sabres 1-0. The Islanders have won nine straight for the first time since a nine-game run from Dec. 31, 1989, through Jan. 19, 1990. It is tied for the second-longest winning streak in franchise history behind a 15-game streak mounted from Jan. 21 through Feb. 20, 1982.

Birdie barrage earns Todd first win in five years

Brendon Todd ended five years of frustration as the American shot a career best nine-under 62 to win the inaugural Bermuda Championship by four strokes on Sunday. Defying his world number 525 ranking, Todd rolled in 10 birdies, seven of them in a row, against one bogey for the second PGA Tour victory of his up-and-down career and first since 2014.

Trump views mixed martial arts fight at New York's Madison Square Garden

U.S. President Donald Trump presided over a bruising Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) showdown on Saturday in his first visit to New York City after declaring his exodus from the Big Apple and as an impeachment inquiry looms over his presidency. Days after being booed at a World Series game in Washington, Trump's arrival prompted a mix of cheers and boos from fans of the contact sport gathered to watch fighter Jorge Masvidal defeat Nate Diaz in an Ultimate Fighting Championship match at Madison Square Garden.

Hamilton seals his sixth F1 title at U.S. Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton secured his sixth Formula One world championship on Sunday in a U.S. Grand Prix won by Mercedes team mate Valtteri Bottas. The 34-year-old Briton finished second at the Circuit of the Americas to become only the second driver after retired Ferrari great and seven-times champion Michael Schumacher to win six titles.

New York marathon jumpstarts 50th anniversary party

As thousands of runners cross the finish line inside leafy Central Park on Sunday, the race will just be starting for the organizers of the New York City Marathon, as they begin a year-long celebration of a half century of running in 2020. A early "50 for the 50th" drawing for amateur runners opens on race day and will see the first 50 participants selected for the New York City Marathon's golden anniversary next year, long before the general application opens in January.

