BCCI president Ganguly thanks India and Bangladesh teams for playing T20I in "tough conditions"

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 04-11-2019 13:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-11-2019 13:38 IST
BCCI president Sourav Ganguly (file photo) Image Credit: ANI

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly on Monday thanked Indian captain Rohit Sharma and the Bangladesh cricket team for agreeing to play the first T20 International despite severe air pollution in the national capital. The Delhi government had issued a health emergency across NCR as the toxic air quality in Delhi reached peak levels on Sunday morning with Air Quality Index (AQI) showing a staggering 999.

"Thank u to both the teams to play this game @ImRo45 @BCBtigers under tuff (sic) conditions .. well-done Bangladesh," BCCI president Ganguly tweeted from his official handle. It was learned that BCCI president was apprehensive as there could have been serious health concerns but both Rohit and the Bangladesh team management assured that they would like to play the game.

Ganguly has already said that next time when the board prepared itinerary for home games, they would be "more practical" about slotting matches in Delhi during post-Diwali when air pollution is at its peak.

