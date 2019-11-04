Mushtaq Ali T20: Suryakumar Yadav named Mumbai captain
Batsman Suryakumar Yadav will lead the 15-member Mumbai squad in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, the national T20 tournament, beginning here from November 8. The squad was announced by the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) on its website on Monday.
It does not feature young prodigy Yashasvi Jaiswal as he is likely to participate in an age-group tournament. One of the major omissions from the squad was pacer Tushar Deshpande.
Other regulars, including batsmen Jay Bista, Aditya Tare, Sarfaraz Khan and Siddhesh Lad, have made it to the squad. Pacers Dhaval Kulkarni, spinners Shams Mulani, Dhurmil Matkar have also found a place in the team.
Mumbai, coached by Vinayak Samant, start their campaign in the 2019-20 prestigious domestic tournament on Friday itself. The squad: Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Jay Bista, Aditya Tare, Sarfaraz Khan, Jaideep Pardeshi, Siddhesh Lad, Shubham Ranjane, Shams Mulani, Parikshit Valsangkar, Raunaq Sharma, Dhaval Kulkarni, Kruthik Hangewadi, Deepak Shetty, Aquib Qureshi and Dhrumil Matkar..
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Emoha Eldercare to expand to Mumbai, Pune by 2020-end
Mayank, Kohli, Rohit become first three Indian batsmen to score double century in same Test series
Concessional stay, food for Rajasthan patients visiting Mumbai for treatment
Hiranandani group to invest Rs 500 cr on new housing project in Mumbai
Mumbai: Will City of Dreams break previous voter turnout records?