Indian men's TT team achieves best ever ranking

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  Updated: 04-11-2019 20:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-11-2019 20:05 IST
The Indian men's table tennis team on Monday achieved its best ever ranking by moving up to the ninth spot in the ITTF rankings.

The Indian team comprising World No. 30 G Sathiyan and World No. 36 Sharath Kamal, is tied with 10th-placed Austria on 272 points but is ranked ninth. They are the only two Indians in the top-100. India number three Harmeet Desai is ranked 104.

China are the expected number one in the team rankings, followed by Japan and Germany.

