Indian men's TT team achieves best ever ranking
The Indian men's table tennis team on Monday achieved its best ever ranking by moving up to the ninth spot in the ITTF rankings.
The Indian team comprising World No. 30 G Sathiyan and World No. 36 Sharath Kamal, is tied with 10th-placed Austria on 272 points but is ranked ninth. They are the only two Indians in the top-100. India number three Harmeet Desai is ranked 104.
China are the expected number one in the team rankings, followed by Japan and Germany.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Will prepare blueprint for companies looking beyond China: Sitharaman
Four killed as fire breaks out in factory in China
'Abominable' film axed in Malaysia after rebuffing order to cut China map
China's propaganda chief says Cold War mentality hindering mutual trust in cyberspace
2 Indian soldiers killed in ceasefire violation by Pak in J-K's Tangdhar sector