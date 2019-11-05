International Development News
NFL suspends Dolphins RB Walton 4 games

  • Reuters
  • Miami
  • Updated: 05-11-2019 04:32 IST
  • Created: 05-11-2019 04:26 IST
The NFL suspended Miami Dolphins running back Mark Walton for four games for violating the league's conduct and substance abuse policies. "We've been in communication with the NFL regarding Mark's suspension," coach Brian Flores said in a statement. "The conduct of our players is very important and Mark has done everything we have asked of him both on and off the field since signing with the Dolphins. We look forward to having him back at the conclusion of his suspension."

Walton was expected to be the primary back after the Dolphins traded Kenyan Drake to the Arizona Cardinals last Monday. Walton has rushed 53 times for 201 yards this season, his first with Miami (1-7). He can return Dec. 8 at the New York Jets. He can be at the team's facility and attend meetings but won't be allowed to practice during the suspension.

The Cincinnati Bengals waived Walton in April after his third arrest of 2019. Walton surrendered to police in Florida in April on a felony charge of carrying a concealed weapon, along with marijuana possession and reckless driving in connection with an incident that occurred March 12 in North Miami-Dade.

On Feb. 16, he was arrested and charged with misdemeanor battery in South Florida. He also was arrested on a misdemeanor marijuana possession charge in January.

Walton, 22, was taken by the Bengals in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft out of the University of Miami. He saw limited action last season, gaining 34 yards on 14 carries.

