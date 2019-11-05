International Development News
Development News Edition

Martinez declines to opt out of Red Sox contract

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Boston
  • |
  • Updated: 05-11-2019 05:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-11-2019 05:15 IST
Martinez declines to opt out of Red Sox contract
Image Credit: Flickr

Boston Red Sox slugger J.D. Martinez decided Monday not to opt out of his contract that has three years and $62.5 million remaining, agent Scott Boras told The Boston Globe. Martinez is slated to make $23.75 million in 2020 and $19.375 million in each of the following two seasons. He has opt-out clauses following each of the next two seasons, as well.

"J.D. has advised me that his decision is about assuring that he plays for a competitive team and wanting to continue to play in a place where he knows that he can be highly productive," Boras told The Boston Globe. Martinez has been an All-Star in each of his two seasons with the Red Sox and has 153 extra-base hits during the span.

The 32-year-old batted .330 with 43 homers and 130 RBIs in 150 games in 2018 while helping Boston win the World Series. He hit .304 with 36 homers and 105 RBIs in 146 games in 2019. Martinez signed a five-year, $110 million deal with the Red Sox during spring training in 2018 -- an offseason in which teams were slow to pursue high-priced free agents.

Martinez has 231 homers and 711 RBIs over nine major league seasons. He hit a career-best 45 home runs in 2017 when he split the season with the Detroit Tigers (16 in 57 games) and Arizona Diamondbacks (29 in 62 games). He has a career batting average of .294 in 1,068 games while playing for the Houston Astros (2011-13), Tigers (2014-17), Diamondbacks and Red Sox.

Also Read: Cards RHP Martinez undergoes shoulder procedure

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Tata Power creates new arm to set up 10,000 microgrids in India

Bank credit growth to moderate to 8.5 pc in FY20: Icra

Here's how to install October OTA update in Realme 3 Pro

Peaky Blinders Season 6 release, cast update – Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips likely to return

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

126th Canton Fair Shows Recovery of the Textile Market

GUANGZHOU, China, Nov. 4, 2019 PRNewswire -- Phase 3 of the 126th China Import and Export Fair Canton Fair featured more than 9,000 cloth and textile stands covering childrens wear, underwear, accessories, sports and casual wear, mens and ...

Qwikcilver Partners With Amazon Pay: Clocks Significant Growth in Gift Cards During the Festive Season

Qwikcilver, a Pine Labs company, and a global leader in end-to-end gifting and stored value solutions, has announced a strategic partnership with Amazon Pay aimed at promoting e-gift cards in tier-2 and tier-3 cities in India. The company h...

US makes withdrawal from Paris Agreement on climate change

The United States announced on Monday that it was formally beginning the process of withdrawal from the historic Paris Agreement on climate change, signed by 193 countries in 2015.The UN Spokespersons Office issued a note to correspondents,...

FEATURE-Crops in the clouds: The rise of rooftop farming in space-starved Hong Kong

At the top of a three-story building in Hong Kong, with car horns blasting on the streets below, Jim Fung teaches a dozen students how to thin out choi sum vegetables.Always use the resources you have, the instructor said as he placed shred...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019