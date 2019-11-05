International Development News
Black cat steals show during 'Monday Night Football'

New York Giants fans on Monday night were treated to something they seemingly seldom see these days -- a hometown favorite running untouched into the end zone. Only it wasn't a Giants player. Or a member of the Dallas Cowboys, either.

With 5 1/2 minutes left in the second quarter of the "Monday Night Football" game -- the first MNF game since Halloween -- a black cat appeared on the field at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., causing a delay in the game and becoming an instant internet star in the process. By the third quarter, #BlackCat was one of the top trending topics in the world on Twitter. As the cat made its way from midfield toward the end zone, groundskeepers and security personnel tried to corral the critter, but apparently aware of the bad luck both the cat and the Giants represent nowadays, kept their distance.

Eventually, the cat made its way into the end zone, ran along the base of the stands behind that end zone, and finally into a tunnel. Fittingly, the Giants went from leading 9-3 at the time the cat showed up to trailing 13-12 at halftime.

--Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

