Sports News Roundup: Nadal reclaims world number one tag from Djokovic

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

WADA to investigate athletes coached by banned Salazar: report

World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) President Craig Reedie has said the organization will look into athletes who trained under banned coach Alberto Salazar as part of the Nike Oregon Project (NOP), according to a London Times report on Tuesday. Salazar, who counts Britain's Olympic and world champion Mo Farah among the top distance runners he has coached, was last month banned for four years by the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) for doping violations.

Trump wins political support from key Nats players in White House fete

Popular players on the Washington Nationals baseball team praised Donald Trump at Monday's White House celebration of their World Series championship, days after the polarizing U.S. president drew boos from fans and criticism from a pitcher on the underdog team. Trump congratulated the Nationals on their first-ever World Series title against the Houston Astros last week, drawing cheers from thousands of red-clad Nationals fans at the White House South Portico, and winning plaudits from players who took turns at the microphone.

Nadal reclaims world number one tag from Djokovic

Rafa Nadal dethroned Serbia's Novak Djokovic to reclaim the number one spot in the ATP rankings on Monday following the Spaniard's semi-final run at the Paris Masters. Nadal withdrew minutes before his semi-final match against Canada's Denis Shapovalov with an abdominal injury, with the 33-year-old deciding not to take any risks ahead of the Nov. 10-17 ATP Finals.

Hurdler Harper Nelson ends retirement to chase Olympic gold

American hurdler Dawn Harper Nelson is coming out of retirement to chase more Olympic gold, the 35-year-old has said. Harper Nelson, who gave birth to a daughter in April, said on Monday she was training for the 2020 Tokyo Games and hoped to win a third Olympic 100m hurdles medal.

Nats' Rendon up for NL MVP

Third baseman Anthony Rendon, who helped lead the Washington Nationals to their first World Series championship, is a finalist for the National League Most Valuable Player award. The three candidates for each of Major League Baseball's top eight individual honors -- American League and NL MVP, AL and NL Cy Young Award, AL and NL Rookie of the Year and AL and NL Manager of the Year -- were announced Monday evening.

Soccer: Mexico's Vela named MLS MVP after record-breaking season with LAFC

Los Angeles Football Club forward Carlos Vela was named Major League Soccer's (MLS) Most Valuable Player for the 2019 season on Monday, making him the first Mexican to win the award. Vela enjoyed a record-breaking regular season during which he set a new league-high of 34 goals in 31 games to help LAFC capture the Supporters' Shield and top seed in the MLS Cup playoffs, where his team fell in the conference finals.

Horse racing: Vow and Declare wins Melbourne Cup thriller

Australian stayer Vow and Declare won the 159th running of the Melbourne Cup by a neck at Flemington racecourse on Tuesday, holding firm in a thrilling sprint to the line. The Danny O'Brien-trained gelding worked hard to win the grueling 3,200-metre handicap, dubbed "the race that stops the nation", and gave jockey Craig Williams his first Melbourne Cup triumph.

Rugby: U.S. flanker Quill announces international retirement

United States flanker John Quill, who was shown the first red card of the World Cup in Japan, has announced his international retirement, U.S. Rugby said on Monday. Quill was sent off in the United States' first Pool C match against England after his shoulder made contact with the head of Owen Farrell in a no-arms tackle.

Motor racing: Penske buys famed Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Roger Penske bought the Indianapolis Motor Speedway (IMS) and IndyCar Series from Hulman & Company on Monday and said he plans to invest new money into the famed track and may even look into bringing Formula One racing back to the venue. The deal makes the former professional driver the fourth owner of the sprawling 110-year-old speedway, where the crown jewel of American open-wheel racing is held each Memorial Day weekend with the running of the Indianapolis 500.

NFL notebook: Eagles' Jackson set for core surgery

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson is scheduled to undergo surgery Tuesday to repair a core muscle injury, the team announced Monday. Jackson is expected to miss at least six weeks following the operation, which will be performed by Dr. William Meyers in Philadelphia, according to ESPN. The Philadelphia Inquirer reported that Jackson hopes to return to action this season, possibly if the team reaches the playoffs.

(With inputs from agencies.)