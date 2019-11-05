International Development News
Development News Edition

Azam, Ahmed anchor Pakistan to 150 for six in 2nd Australia T20

  • PTI
  • |
  • Canberra
  • |
  • Updated: 05-11-2019 16:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-11-2019 16:16 IST
Azam, Ahmed anchor Pakistan to 150 for six in 2nd Australia T20
Image Credit: ANI

Skipper Babar Azam hit his second consecutive half-century and Iftikhar Ahmed clubbed a quickfire 62 as Pakistan made 150 for six in the second Twenty20 against Australia in Canberra on Tuesday. Once again, the world's top T20 batsman anchored the innings, smacking six fours in his 38-ball knock as teammates fell around him until he found support from Ahmed, who notched a maiden, and entertaining, half-century.

Both sides are looking to go 1-0 up in the three-game series after the opening match in Sydney on Sunday was abandoned due to rain with Australia on course for victory. After winning the toss and opting to bat, Azam went on the attack immediately, making the most of a fast outfield to stroke a series of top-notch boundaries off Kane Richardson and Mitchell Starc.

Fellow opener Fakhar Zaman, desperately in need of a decent score after being out for a golden duck in the first game on Sunday, was little more than a spectator. And when he faced Pat Cummins, he was out for two, driving to David Warner at mid-off to continue his string of poor scores.

Haris Sohail came to the crease but only lasted nine balls, out for six, top-edging to Kane Richardson who took the catch off his own bowling. It took the wind out of Pakistan's sails and the runs dried up before Azam and Mohammad Rizwan began to push the scoreboard along.

But Azam was again forced to watch as another partner fell, with Rizwan stumped off Ashton Agar's bowling for 14. It left Pakistan at 62 for three at the halfway mark and Agar quickly struck again as Asif Ali slogged a sweep shot straight to Cummins.

Azam finally found some support from Ahmed before the captain was run out for 50 -- his 12th in the short format -- after some fantastic fielding by Warner, whose throw from deep midwicket smashed into the stumps. Ahmed ensured it was a competitive score, smashing 22 off the penultimate over from Richardson.

After Canberra, the series wraps up in Perth on Friday before the sides face each other in two Tests. (AFP) ATK ATK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Equities flat amid subdued trading, Yes Bank up by 3 pc

Peaky Blinders Season 6 release, cast update – Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips likely to return

Tata Power creates new arm to set up 10,000 microgrids in India

Bank credit growth to moderate to 8.5 pc in FY20: Icra

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Romania will propose EU lawmaker Muresan as new commissioner

Romanias new centrist government will propose European lawmaker Siegfried Muresan as its Commissioner in the EUs new executive, the ruling National Liberal Party officials said on Tuesday.A letter to Brussels will be sent later today or ear...

Johnson presses election rival to explain Brexit stance

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson pressed opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn on Tuesday to tell voters in next months election whether he backs leaving the EU. Johnsons main rival in the snap December 12 poll has struggled with...

Spanish court reactivates warrant for three Catalan separatist leaders - lawyer

Spains Supreme Court has reactivated a European arrest warrant for three of the Catalan leaders who fled Spain after taking part in a failed independence bid in 2017, a lawyer for the accused said on Tuesday. Lawyer Gonzalo Boye told Reuter...

Bayern expect to name new head coach within three weeks -- Hoeness

Berlin, Nov 5 AFP Bayern Munich president Uli Hoeness says the German giants will take their time to find Niko Kovacs successor, but expects them to be able to name a new head coach within three weeks. Kovac was sacked on Sunday after 16 mo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019