International Development News
Development News Edition

IPL GC: Exclusive 'No Ball Umpire' for IPL, no 'Power Player' for time being

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 05-11-2019 17:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-11-2019 17:27 IST
IPL GC: Exclusive 'No Ball Umpire' for IPL, no 'Power Player' for time being
Image Credit: ANI

The IPL Governing Council is planning to have an umpire assigned specifically to check "no balls" after a number of howlers in the past few seasons led to heightened concerns about the quality of Indian match officials. It was also learned that the much-hyped 'Power Player' concept of substitutions during IPL games was shelved for the time being as the project can't be piloted during the upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (National T20), starting later this week.

The GC chaired by former Test batsman Brijesh Patel met at the cricket headquarters to discuss a slew of issues including FTP window, availability of foreign players, FTP of the Indian team and the possibility of franchises playing friendlies abroad. However, the talking point was having an exclusive umpire to check on the contentious front-foot and height no balls.

"If all goes well, during the next Indian Premier League, you could see another umpire apart from the regular umpires just to "observe" no-balls. The concept sounds weird, but this was among the issues discussed in the first IPL Governing Council meeting which was held here," a senior GC member told reporters after the meet. "We want to use technology. We are having another umpire for only observing no-balls. There will be an umpire, who will be focused on no-balls only. And he will not be a third or fourth umpire," the influential member said.

There was a lot of hue and cry during the last IPL when some debatable decisions were taken with regards to front-foot no-balls. India skipper Virat Kohli even had a heated word with Indian umpire S Ravi, who failed to spot a no-ball by Mumbai Indians' Sri Lankan legend Lasith Malinga, which proved costly for the Royal Challengers Bangalore during one of the IPL matches.

It is understood that the concept of having such umpires could be tried at any of the domestic tournament before a final call will be taken on it. On the concept of 'Power Player', the official said: "The matter was discussed but there is too little time to implement during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, which starts on Friday, November 8."

The PTI had reported on Friday that there was little or no possibility of 'Power Player' being introduced for the time being without consent of BCCI president Sourav Ganguly. Sources close to the president had, in fact, said that there is no chance of implementing it for the time being.

There have been questions in the BCCI corridors whether one particular IPL operations man had devised the strategy which would have favored one particular franchise with aged players. Also, a concept like this could send the potential bookies and match-fixers on an overdrive.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Equities flat amid subdued trading, Yes Bank up by 3 pc

Peaky Blinders Season 6 release, cast update – Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips likely to return

Tata Power creates new arm to set up 10,000 microgrids in India

Bank credit growth to moderate to 8.5 pc in FY20: Icra

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Iran bans cooperation with British Council, warns of prosecution

Irans intelligence ministry on Tuesday said any cooperation with the British Council was banned and would result in prosecution, the ministrys website reported.Britain ... was planning to implement a project for cultural networking purposes...

Overcrowding continues in Indian jails, situation worst in UP despite: NCRB

The problem of overcrowding in jails across the country continues to persist, reveal the latest National Crime Records Bureau NCRB data on prisons in India. The overcrowding in jails persisted during 2015-2017 as the number of prison inmate...

NBA activists end MP river protest after 5 of 6 demands met

A protest by Narmada Bachao Andolan in Madhya Pradeshs Khandwa district for reduction in the water level in a dam ended on Tuesday after all but one of their demands were accepted. NBA leader Alok Agarwal and others have been standing in w...

Shiv Sena yet to give any proposal: Maharashtra BJP president Chandrakant Patil

As the tussle between BJP and Shiv Sena over the formation of a new government in Maharashtra continues, Maharashtra BJP president Chandrakant Patil on Tuesday said that Shiv Sena is yet to give any proposal and that BJPs doors are always o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019