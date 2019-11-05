International Development News
Development News Edition

Soccer-Verona councillors want legal action against Balotelli for defamation

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Verona
  • |
  • Updated: 05-11-2019 18:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-11-2019 17:50 IST
Soccer-Verona councillors want legal action against Balotelli for defamation
Image Credit: Wikimedia

Verona's city government has been asked by a group of local councilors to take action against footballer Mario Balotelli after he complained about racist insults from the crowd during a match at the Bentegodi stadium on Sunday. Balotelli, playing for visiting side Brescia, kicked the ball into the crowd and threatened to walk off the pitch early in the second half because he said some fans were making monkey noises. The referee stopped play for around five minutes while announcements were made to the crowd.

The 29-year-old, who was born in Sicily to Ghanaian parents and given up for adoption when he was three, has faced racist abuse throughout his career in Italy. He was backed by Napoli coach Carlo Ancelotti and by rival club AS Roma, among others, for his action on Sunday. But the Verona club and the city's mayor Federico Sboarina, who said he was at the game, denied the racist insults took place.

On Tuesday, the Gazzetta Dello Sport published a motion sent to the Verona council by four councilors proposing that "the mayor and the legal offices of the municipality should take legal action against the footballer and all those who attack Verona by unjustly defaming it." The motion added: "It is no longer fair that Verona is put in the dock when, as in this case, nothing happened."

Serie A's disciplinary tribunal was due to announce its decision in the case -- the latest in a long line of alleged racist incidents to mar Italian football -- later on Tuesday. Italian authorities have long been criticized by anti-racism campaigners for not doing enough to tackle the problem and last month Cagliari escaped sanctions after Inter Milan forward Romelu Lukaku allegedly suffered racist abuse from their fans.

The insults against Lukaku were judged by the tribunal to be too limited in terms of "real perception" for it to take action.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Equities flat amid subdued trading, Yes Bank up by 3 pc

Peaky Blinders Season 6 release, cast update – Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips likely to return

Tata Power creates new arm to set up 10,000 microgrids in India

Bank credit growth to moderate to 8.5 pc in FY20: Icra

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

SPIC resumes commercial production across plants in TN

SPIC resumes commercial production across plants in TN Chennai, Nov 5 PTI Southern Petrochemical Industries Corporation Ltd SPIC on Tuesday said it has resumed commercial production across its plants in Tamil Nadu after about a month l...

Injured policemen will get ex gratia of at least Rs 25,000: Special CP (Crime) Satish Golcha.

Injured policemen will get ex gratia of at least Rs 25,000 Special CP Crime Satish Golcha....

'Maha' may bring rains in parts of Maha, Goa till Nov 7: IMD

Parts of the coastal Konkan, central Maharashtra and Marthawada regions are likely to receive rains along with Goa over the next two days due to severe cyclonic storm Maha, which is expected to make a landfall on the Gujarat coast near UT o...

Health News Summary: Novartis gets U.S. nod for long-delayed Amgen copycat

Following is a summary of current health news briefs. Novartis gets U.S. nod for long-delayed Amgen copycatNovartis on Tuesday won U.S. approval for its long-delayed version of Amgens 4 billion seller Neulasta drug, helping the Swiss drugma...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019