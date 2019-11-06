International Development News
Bardreau gets first goal, red-hot Islanders drop Senators

Cole Bardreau scored his first NHL goal -- on a penalty shot -- to give the red-hot New York Islanders the lead for good Tuesday night, when the Islanders ran their winning streak to 10 games with a 4-1 victory over the Ottawa Senators in Brooklyn, N.Y. Cal Clutterbuck, Casey Cizikas and Josh Bailey also scored for the Islanders, whose winning streak is the second-longest in team history behind only a 15-game run during the 1981-82 season, when New York won the third of four straight Stanley Cups. It is also the longest winning streak in the NHL since the Tampa Bay Lightning won 10 in a row from Feb. 9-27, 2019.

Goalie Thomas Greiss recorded 27 saves. Jean-Gabriel Pageau scored for the Senators, who have alternated losses with wins over the last seven games. Goalie Craig Anderson made 28 saves.

The Senators capitalized on an Islanders turnover to score a short-handed goal and take the lead early in the first. Ryan Pulock's backhanded pass was picked off by Vladislav Namestnikov, who dished to Pageau, who beat Greiss from point-blank range at the 7:44 mark. The Islanders needed just 39 seconds to tie the score when Clutterbuck navigated his way through a crowd that included Cizikas as well as a pair of Senators -- defensemen Cody Goloubef and Ron Hainsey -- to tuck home the rebound of Cizikas' shot.

Bardreau scored his first NHL goal in memorable fashion to put the Islanders ahead late in the second. He stole the puck from Namestnikov in the Senators' zone and raced in untouched for a breakaway before being tripped from behind by defenseman Mark Borowiecki. Bardreau was awarded the penalty shot and fired a shot between Anderson's legs with 4:26 left to become the first player to score his first goal on a penalty shot since Andrew Miller did so for the Edmonton Oilers on Mar. 27, 2015.

The Islanders added a pair of insurance goals in a span of just 40 seconds midway through the third period. Cizikas scored a short-handed goal at the 10-minute mark and Bailey then redirected a shot by Adam Pelech to extend the lead to 4-1. --Field Level Media

