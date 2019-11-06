Sports News Roundup: Hong Kong Open; Djokovic, Federer drawn in same group for ATP Finals and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

NFL notebook: Panthers place Newton on IR

The ongoing saga regarding the foot injury of Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton has ended, with the veteran going on injured reserve to end his 2019 season. "For the past seven weeks, Cam has diligently followed a program of rest and rehab and still is experiencing pain in his foot," Panthers general manager Marty Hurney said in a statement Tuesday. "He saw two foot specialists last week who agreed that he should continue that path prescribed by the team's medical staff, and that it likely will take significant time for the injury to fully heal."

Hawks F Collins suspended 25 games

Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins was suspended 25 games for violating the NBA's anti-drug policy, the league announced Tuesday. The league said he tested positive for Growth Hormone Releasing Peptide-2 (GHRP-2).

No security concerns for Stenson ahead of Hong Kong Open

Former British Open champion Henrik Stenson says he has no concerns about security ahead of this month's Hong Kong Open as the tournament looks set to go ahead despite ongoing civil unrest in the Chinese-ruled city. Numerous sporting events have been canceled in the territory as a result of anti-government demonstrations over the last several months but the Swede says the European Tour event at Fanling should be safe for players and spectators.

Djokovic, Federer drawn in same group for ATP Finals

Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer were drawn in the same group for this month's year-ending ATP Finals in London while new world number one Rafa Nadal was drawn with defending champion Alexander Zverev in the tournament's draw on Tuesday. Djokovic and Federer were joined by Austrian Dominic Thiem and Italy's Matteo Berrettini in Group Bjorn Borg while Nadal and Zverev were drawn alongside Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas and Russian Daniil Medvedev in Group Andre Agassi.

Black cat a curse for Giants but good luck for Cowboys

Plenty of superstitions surround black cats, and the appearance of a feline of that color certainly did not hurt the Dallas Cowboys as they beat the New York Giants in an NFL game on Monday. The cat entered the field during the second quarter, holding the game up for two minutes before it disappeared under a section of spectator seating and the action resumed.

Horse racing: Vow and Declare wins Melbourne Cup thriller

Australian stayer Vow and Declare won the 159th running of the Melbourne Cup by a neck at Flemington racecourse on Tuesday with the race overshadowed by a stewards' protest and a horse pulling up lame with a cracked pelvis. The Danny O'Brien-trained gelding kicked in the final meters to seal the A$8 million ($5.52 million) handicap and give jockey Craig Williams his maiden Melbourne Cup triumph after more than a decade of trying.

NBA roundup: Suns send Sixers to first loss

Devin Booker scored a season-high 40 points on Monday, and Ricky Rubio added 21 points and 10 assists as the host Phoenix Suns handed the Philadelphia 76ers their first loss of the season, 114-109. Aron Baynes had 15 points and made three 3-pointers, Kelly Oubre Jr. scored 14 points, and the Suns shot 53.2 percent from the field. Phoenix won for the fifth time in seven games, its best start since beginning the 2013-14 season with the same record.

Becker's bankruptcy restrictions extended to 2031

German tennis great Boris Becker has had his bankruptcy restrictions extended to 2031 after an investigation into assets and undisclosed transactions valued at more than 4.5 million pounds ($5.80 million). Becker, who won six Grand Slam singles titles in his career including three at Wimbledon, was made bankrupt on June 21, 2017 in the London High Court.

WADA was not equipped to handle size of Russian doping scandal -Reedie

Outgoing World Anti-Doping Agency president Craig Reedie said on Tuesday the scale and size of the Russian doping scandal that erupted in 2015 had overwhelmed his organization at the time. Speaking at the World Conference on doping in sport, Reedie said the Russian doping affair that emerged ahead of the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics and saw the involvement of a vast number of athletes, coaches and officials was the biggest challenge WADA had faced in its 20-year existence.

Ex-Brown Whitehead apologizes for Twitter posts

Former Browns safety Jermaine Whitehead apologized on social media on Tuesday for his postgame Twitter tirade following a loss to Denver on Sunday. The fourth-year player, who was claimed off waivers by the Browns last season, went on a rant late Sunday that included threatening and profanity-filled comments which cost him his job when Cleveland released him.

