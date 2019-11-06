International Development News
Soccer-McMenemy ousted in Indonesia after four straight defeats

Scotland's Simon McMenemy has been fired as head coach of the Indonesia national team, the country's football federation announced on Wednesday. The Indonesian football federation (PSSI) made the announcement via social media and the 41-year-old's removal comes after four straight defeats in qualifying for the 2022 World Cup.

Indonesia is appearing in qualifying for the World Cup for the first time in more than seven years but have lost to Thailand, Vietnam, Malaysia, and the United Arab Emirates and are bottom of their qualifying group. McMenemy had been appointed to the role in December last year having led unfancied Bhayangkara to the Indonesian league title in 2017.

