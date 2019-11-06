International Development News
Development News Edition

Barca need fixing fast as patience with Valverde wears thin

  • PTI
  • |
  • Madrid
  • |
  • Updated: 06-11-2019 20:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-11-2019 19:57 IST
Barca need fixing fast as patience with Valverde wears thin
Image Credit: IANS

Ernesto Valverde tried to put the criticism down to high demands and snap reactions but Barcelona's malaise, underlined by a goalless draw at home to Slavia Prague on Tuesday, will be laid at the feet of their coach. After losing 3-1 at Levante in La Liga on Saturday, Barca produced a performance that offered few assurances and even less encouragement this will be the year they, and Lionel Messi, win the Champions League again.

Messi hit the crossbar but was unable to deliver the goal at a restless Camp Nou that might have papered over the cracks and, at least, quietened the whistles at the finish. Gerard Pique and Valverde both pointed to the tables in the team's defense, with Barcelona sitting top of La Liga and first in Group F, still more than likely to go through, although with the first place now up for grabs.

If they fail to win at home to Borussia Dortmund later this month, it could well be that Barca, Dortmund and Inter Milan are all within three points of each other going into the final round, when Valverde's side are away at the San Siro. And in the league, they lead, but not with conviction. Level on points with Real Madrid, Barcelona is only one ahead of Sevilla in fifth, albeit having played a game less due to last month's postponed Clasico.

"In football today, and in a team like ours, it's all about winning," said Valverde. "And if it can be emphatic, even better. It is never enough. "At the start of the season, it's not about winning one title, it's about winning three or four. So the frustration when you don't win a game is high." When Valverde arrived in 2017, he took over a team in crisis, stunned by the departure of Neymar and stung by consecutive defeats to Real Madrid in the Super Cup.

He brought stability and calm, and the team, steadied by his belief in discipline and hard work, won the league. A year later, they did it again, this time by 11 points. But while initially some of the aesthetics, and players, remained, Barcelona's sense of identity fizzled. The reliance on Messi has grown heavier while success in Spain no longer excuses failure in Europe, particularly the kind seen against Roma and Liverpool.

"Barcelona has a history of fantastic collective play and then on top of that Messi made the difference," Arsene Wenger told bein sports on Tuesday night. "Today it looks like they wait for Messi to do something and the strength of the team-play has gone. It looks like they have lost their charisma." Without the likes of Xavi and Andres Iniesta, Valverde may not be able to replicate the style of Pep Guardiola but he has Messi, Antoine Griezmann, Ousmane Dembele and Frenkie de Jong. The feeling is the style should be better than this.

"I would ask for patience," said Pique. "We are not playing at the level we expect. The results are not bad, but they could be better. We have to improve." But without a sense of direction, supporters are also less eager to wait.

"Pique asks for patience and we have it," wrote Mundo Deportivo on Wednesday. "But that doesn't mean continuing while wearing a blindfold."

Valverde's contract ends next summer and although it contains an option to extend for another year, there might be an opportunity for an amicable conclusion. Erik ten Hag, Xavi and Ronald Koeman could be possible successors.

To stay longer, Valverde will likely have to win the Champions League but crash out early or fall away in La Liga, and he could go sooner too. "Three days ago we were enjoying a winning streak and now everything has unraveled in a flash," said Valverde.

"If you can fall into a hole in three days, in three days you can also climb out of it." But the whistles on Tuesday suggest the dip goes deeper. Barcelona needs fixing and Valverde knows time is running out.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Equities flat amid subdued trading, Yes Bank up by 3 pc

Risk calculator predicts risk of death, complications from diabetes and obesity

Sherlock Season 5 to focus on Sherlock Holmes’ secret sister Eurus Holmes

Xiaomi Mi Watch: Can it be a cheap alternative to the Apple Watch?

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

German coalition parties vow to stay together but have "a lot to do"

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and her coalition partners said on Wednesday they would keep working together after welcoming a report which they said showed how much the government had achieved but also how much it still had to do. The rev...

Georgian far right threatens home premiere of hit gay movie

By Umberto Bacchi TBILISI, Nov 6 Thomson Reuters Foundation - After winning accolades abroad, a Georgian movie about gay love is drawing threats at home, with far-right groups threatening to block Fridays premiere in the conservative Caucas...

UPDATE 1-S.Africa investment summit draws few foreign pledges

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa secured about 200 billion rand 13.5 billion of new investment pledges on Wednesday, saying these would spur economic growth and reduce unemployment, but foreign firms made few commitments.Analysts sai...

Breaking up is too hard to do, says M&S chairman

The idea of splitting British retailer Marks Spencer into two companies - one for clothing and the home, and one for food - is completely impractical and not in the boards current thinking, Chairman Archie Norman said on Wednesday.The 135-...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019