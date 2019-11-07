International Development News
Bengals WR Green (ankle) misses practice

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green did not practice Wednesday, casting doubt on his expected return to the lineup Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens. Coach Zac Taylor said Green experienced discomfort during a walkthrough and sought treatment on his injured left ankle.

Downgrading his projection from earlier Wednesday, Taylor told NFL Network that Green is now considered "day by day." "I do think he'll play on Sunday," Taylor had said before practice. "He's been making great progress this week. (Last) Wednesday was a good day, Monday was a good day, now he's getting back in the fold. We'll have a good plan in place for him on Sunday."

Limited to nine games last season with a toe injury, Green suffered torn ligaments in his ankle on the first day of training camp and had "minor" surgery. The seven-time Pro Bowl selection hasn't played since Dec. 2, 2018, but the veteran's return would be a boost for rookie quarterback Ryan Finley, who will make his first NFL start in place of Andy Dalton.

Green, 31, has 602 receptions for 8,907 yards and 63 touchdowns in 111 games since the Bengals selected him fourth overall in the 2011 NFL Draft. He needs four touchdown catches to break the team record held by Chad Johnson. Green, the subject of trade rumors last month, is playing in the final season a four-year, $60 million extension signed in 2015.

