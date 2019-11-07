International Development News
Development News Edition

SAI's Mission Olympic Cell clears financial proposals worth 70 lakhs across seven sports

The Sports Authority of India's (SAI) Mission Olympic Cell (MOC) on Thursday cleared financial proposals of over 70 lakh across seven sports.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 07-11-2019 20:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-11-2019 20:43 IST
SAI's Mission Olympic Cell clears financial proposals worth 70 lakhs across seven sports
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

The Sports Authority of India's (SAI) Mission Olympic Cell (MOC) on Thursday cleared financial proposals of over 70 lakh across seven sports. Three national federations of Athletics, Boxing and Wrestling also shared their roadmap for 2020, 2024 and 2028 Olympics with regards to strategy, planning and talent identification.

The following financial proposals in seven sports were approved:Table Tennis: The committee has approved the proposals of three players Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, Achanta Sharath Kamal and Manika Batra for their training and competition requirements in India and overseas. Badminton: The committee has approved the proposal of four men's players Kidambi Srikanth, Sameer Verma, HS Prannoy and Sai Praneeth to pay salaries of coach Siyadath Ullah and trainer Ganesh. The committee has also approved the proposals of equipment, fitness and coaching requirements of Ashwini Ponappa, Sikki Reddy, Chirag Shetty, Pranav Jerry Chopra, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Kidambi Srikanth.

Shooting: Ammunition requirements for pistol shooter Rahi Sarnobat were approved by the committee. Cycling: The committee has sanctioned the proposal of four Indian cyclists who will be participating at the UCI World Cup in New Zealand from December 6-8.

Wrestling: The committee has sanctioned the proposal of Vinesh Phogat to train in Bulgaria for two weeks. Bajrang Punia's proposal to hire a strength and conditioning coach Naresh till the Tokyo Olympics has also been approved. Para-Badminton: The committee has approved the proposal of five players Pramod Bhagat, Suhas Yathiraj, Sukant Kadam, Manoj Sarkar and Tarun for their training and competition in Japan this month.Para-Athletics: The committee has sanctioned the participation of Para-Athlete Jayanti Behera for her participation at the Para-Athletics World Championships

In the meeting, the Athletics, Boxing and Wrestling Federations shared their expectations from the 2020 Olympics and they also shared the roadmap for the 2024 and 2028 Olympics. The key points which were discussed are as follows-- Anticipated performance at 2020 Olympics, talent Identification plan for 2024 and 2028 Olympics, coach development plan, identifying training centres and bases both in India and abroad for the 2024 and 2028 Olympics, how to increase the base of athletes and coaches in the coming four years, improving competition structure at domestic level and the upgradation of existing training centres. (ANI)

Also Read: International federations reach consensus on establishing rules for transgender athletes

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Xiaomi Mi Watch: Can it be a cheap alternative to the Apple Watch?

Yes Bank announces launch of 'YES Fintech Developer'

DHFL resolution:SBI says lenders awaiting HC verdict on Nov 11

One Piece Chapter 962 spoilers – Shogun Orochi revealed as servant to Oden’s uncle Yasuie

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

Red Wings acquire Fabbri from Blues

The Detroit Red Wings acquired Robby Fabbri from the St. Louis Blues in exchange for fellow forward Jacob de la Rose, the teams announced early Thursday morning. Fabbri has recorded one goal in nine games this season for the Blues.The 23-ye...

Three pacts signed between Indian, Thailand ports; to cut sea travel time

Three agreements have been signed between Ranong Port Thailand and port trusts of Chennai, Visakhapatnam and Kolkata, with an aim to reduce sea travel time between the two countries to more than a half. The memoranda of understanding MoUs w...

.

The following are the topexpected stories at 21.15 hours EXPECTED STORIES Report of second T20 between India and Bangladesh in Rajkot.Report of ISL match between Mumbai City FC and FC Goa. STORIES ON THE WIRE SPO-CRI-IND-LD WOMMandhana, Ro...

Rajasthan: Teacher beats class 11 student with iron rod for not completing homework

A class 11 student was allegedly beaten up by a teacher with an iron rod for not completing his homework in Dongar of Barmer district. Speaking to ANI on Thursday, the student of Dongar Vidyapeeth School alleged that he was beaten up by a t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019