Rajkot T20I: Jay Shah, Arun Singh Dhumal in attendance as India takes on Bangladesh

Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah and treasurer Arun Singh Dhumal are in attendance here at the Khandheri Cricket Stadium as India takes on Bangladesh in the second T20I of the three-match series on Thursday. BCCI shared the video on Twitter and captioned the post as "BCCI office-bearers in attendance here in Rajkot for #INDvBAN".

In the match between India and Bangladesh, the former won the toss and elected to field first. Mohammad Naim and Mahmudullah's knocks of 36 and 30, respectively enabled Bangladesh to post a score of 153/6 in the allotted twenty overs.

Yuzvendra Chahal scalped two wickets for India. The ongoing T20I match between both sides is Rohit Sharma's 100th T20I match. He has become the first Indian men's cricketer to achieve the feat. Wicket-keeper batsman MS Dhoni has played 98 T20Is for India.

Women's T20I skipper Harmanpreet Kaur is the only other Indian cricketer to have played 100 T20Is. While filing this story, India had reached the score of 89/0 in pursuit of 154. (ANI)

