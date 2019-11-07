SCOREBOARD
India Innings: Rohit Sharma c (sub) Mithun b Aminul Islam 85
Shikhar Dhawan b Aminul Islam 31 Lokesh Rahul not out 8
Shreyas Iyer not out 24 Extras6 (lb 1, w 5)
Total 154 (2 wickets, 15.4 overs) Fall of Wickets 118-1, 125-2
Bowlers: Mustafizur Rahman 3.4-0-35-0, Shafiul Islam 2-0-23-0, Al-Amin Hossain 4-0-32-0, Aminul Islam 4-0-29-2, Afif Hossain 1-0-13-0, Mosaddek Hossain 1-0-21-0.
